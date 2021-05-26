FoodNewsPatiosRestaurant Openings

These 20 restaurants in Montreal are reopening their terraces on Friday

Tyler Jadah
May 26 2021, 1:02 pm
By this time on Friday, you could be soaking up the sun, pounding back drinks, and scarfing down some grub at a slew of any of Montreal’s newly opening terraces.

As part of Quebec’s gradual reopening plan, Premier François Legault announced that all restaurants across the province can host customers outdoors starting on Friday, May 28, including in Montreal.

On Tuesday, Legault said the “trend is good” when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, citing a decrease in both cases and hospitalizations.

As a result, restaurants across the province will be able to welcome customers for the first time since October 1, 2020, albeit of the outdoor dining variety.

Quebec’s nightly curfew will also concurrently expire this coming Friday.

By June 14, Legault said the “majority” of regions in Quebec will go to the yellow zone, which would permit bars to reopen their outdoor terraces.

By August, Legault thinks enough Quebecers will be vaccinated with their second dose to allow for indoor dining and drinking at both bars and restaurants.

Until then, here are 25 popular spots in Montreal that will reopen their terraces to customers. We’d recommend calling ahead as restaurants are surely booking up quickly.

Nora Gray

 

Hours: 5 pm to 11 pm; Wednesday to Saturday, closed Sunday to Tuesday
Phone: (514) 419-6672

Elena

 

Hours: 12 pm to 9 pm
Phone: (514) 379-4883

Burgundy Lion

 

Hours: 8 am to 12 am; Friday, 10 am to 12 am; Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 am to 12 am; Monday and Tuesday, closed Wednesday, Thursday
Phone: (514) 934-0888

Pub Bishop and Bagg

 

Hours: 11:30 am to 12 am; Friday, 10 am to 12 am; Saturday, 11:30 am to 11 pm; Sunday, closed Monday to Thursday
Phone: (514) 277-4400

Ye Olde Orchard Pub (Monkland)

 

Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm
Phone: (514) 484-1569

McKibbin’s Irish Pub

Hours: 11:30 am to 3 am
Phone: (514) 288-1580

Bar George

 

Hours: 10 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 10 pm; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, closed Monday to Thursday
Phone: (514) 669-9243

Terrasse Place d’Armes

Hours: 4 pm – 11 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 11 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (438) 387-2489

Lord William Pub

 

Hours: 11:30 am – 9 pm; Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11:30 am to 12 am; Friday and Saturday, closed Monday and Tuesday
Phone: (514) 925-3777

Vieux-Port Steakhouse

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm
Phone: (514) 866-3175

Terrasse St-Ambroise

Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm
Phone: (514) 939-3060

Taverne Gaspar

 

Hours: 4 pm to 10 pm: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (514) 392-1649

Modavie Restaurant

 

Hours: 4 pm to 10:30 pm
Phone: (514) 287-9582

MARCUS

 

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm
Phone: (514) 843-2525

Escondite

 

Hours: 5 pm to 11 pm
Phone: (514) 543-7484

Restaurant Grinder

 

Hours: 3 pm to 11 pm
Phone: (514) 439-1130

Bar Palco

 

Hours: 11 am to 8 pm; Thursday to Sunday, closed Monday to Wednesday
Phone: (514) 303-1345

Terrasse Nelligan

 

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm; Monday to Friday, 10:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (514) 788-4021

Hotel William Gray

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm; Monday to Friday, 10:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (514) 656-5600

Joe Beef

 

Hours: 5 pm to 10:30 pm
Phone: (514) 935-6504

