These 20 restaurants in Montreal are reopening their terraces on Friday
By this time on Friday, you could be soaking up the sun, pounding back drinks, and scarfing down some grub at a slew of any of Montreal’s newly opening terraces.
As part of Quebec’s gradual reopening plan, Premier François Legault announced that all restaurants across the province can host customers outdoors starting on Friday, May 28, including in Montreal.
On Tuesday, Legault said the “trend is good” when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, citing a decrease in both cases and hospitalizations.
As a result, restaurants across the province will be able to welcome customers for the first time since October 1, 2020, albeit of the outdoor dining variety.
Quebec’s nightly curfew will also concurrently expire this coming Friday.
By June 14, Legault said the “majority” of regions in Quebec will go to the yellow zone, which would permit bars to reopen their outdoor terraces.
By August, Legault thinks enough Quebecers will be vaccinated with their second dose to allow for indoor dining and drinking at both bars and restaurants.
Until then, here are 25 popular spots in Montreal that will reopen their terraces to customers. We’d recommend calling ahead as restaurants are surely booking up quickly.
Nora Gray

Hours: 5 pm to 11 pm; Wednesday to Saturday, closed Sunday to Tuesday
Phone: (514) 419-6672
Elena

Hours: 12 pm to 9 pm
Phone: (514) 379-4883
Burgundy Lion

Hours: 8 am to 12 am; Friday, 10 am to 12 am; Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 am to 12 am; Monday and Tuesday, closed Wednesday, Thursday
Phone: (514) 934-0888
Pub Bishop and Bagg

Hours: 11:30 am to 12 am; Friday, 10 am to 12 am; Saturday, 11:30 am to 11 pm; Sunday, closed Monday to Thursday
Phone: (514) 277-4400
Ye Olde Orchard Pub (Monkland)

Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm
Phone: (514) 484-1569
McKibbin’s Irish Pub

Hours: 11:30 am to 3 am
Phone: (514) 288-1580
Bar George

Hours: 10 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 10 pm; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, closed Monday to Thursday
Phone: (514) 669-9243
Terrasse Place d’Armes
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Terrasse Place d’Armes (@terrasseplacedarmes)
Hours: 4 pm – 11 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 11 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (438) 387-2489
Lord William Pub

Hours: 11:30 am – 9 pm; Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11:30 am to 12 am; Friday and Saturday, closed Monday and Tuesday
Phone: (514) 925-3777
Vieux-Port Steakhouse
Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm
A post shared by Vieux-Port Steakhouse (@vieuxportsteakhouse)
Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm
Phone: (514) 866-3175
Terrasse St-Ambroise
Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm
A post shared by Terrasse St-Ambroise 🍻 (@terrasse_stambroise)
Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm
Phone: (514) 939-3060
Taverne Gaspar

Hours: 4 pm to 10 pm: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (514) 392-1649
Modavie Restaurant

Hours: 4 pm to 10:30 pm
Phone: (514) 287-9582
MARCUS

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm
Phone: (514) 843-2525
Escondite

Hours: 5 pm to 11 pm
Phone: (514) 543-7484
Restaurant Grinder

Hours: 3 pm to 11 pm
Phone: (514) 439-1130
Bar Palco

Hours: 11 am to 8 pm; Thursday to Sunday, closed Monday to Wednesday
Phone: (514) 303-1345
Terrasse Nelligan

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm; Monday to Friday, 10:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (514) 788-4021
Hotel William Gray

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm; Monday to Friday, 10:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday
Phone: (514) 656-5600
Joe Beef

Hours: 5 pm to 10:30 pm
Phone: (514) 935-6504
