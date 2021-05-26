These 20 restaurants in Montreal are reopening their terraces on Friday

On Tuesday, Legault said the “trend is good” when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec, citing a decrease in both cases and hospitalizations.

As a result, restaurants across the province will be able to welcome customers for the first time since October 1, 2020, albeit of the outdoor dining variety.

Quebec’s nightly curfew will also concurrently expire this coming Friday.

By June 14, Legault said the “majority” of regions in Quebec will go to the yellow zone, which would permit bars to reopen their outdoor terraces.

By August, Legault thinks enough Quebecers will be vaccinated with their second dose to allow for indoor dining and drinking at both bars and restaurants.

Until then, here are 25 popular spots in Montreal that will reopen their terraces to customers. We’d recommend calling ahead as restaurants are surely booking up quickly.

Hours: 5 pm to 11 pm; Wednesday to Saturday, closed Sunday to Tuesday

Phone: (514) 419-6672

Hours: 12 pm to 9 pm

Phone: (514) 379-4883

Hours: 8 am to 12 am; Friday, 10 am to 12 am; Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 am to 12 am; Monday and Tuesday, closed Wednesday, Thursday

Phone: (514) 934-0888

Hours: 11:30 am to 12 am; Friday, 10 am to 12 am; Saturday, 11:30 am to 11 pm; Sunday, closed Monday to Thursday

Phone: (514) 277-4400

Hours: 11:30 am to 9 pm

Phone: (514) 484-1569

Hours: 11:30 am to 3 am

Phone: (514) 288-1580

Hours: 10 am to 2:30 pm & 5:30 pm to 10 pm; Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, closed Monday to Thursday

Phone: (514) 669-9243

Hours: 4 pm – 11 pm; Monday to Friday, 11 am to 11 pm; Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (438) 387-2489

Hours: 11:30 am – 9 pm; Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11:30 am to 12 am; Friday and Saturday, closed Monday and Tuesday

Phone: (514) 925-3777

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm

Phone: (514) 866-3175

Hours: 12 pm to 10 pm

Phone: (514) 939-3060

Hours: 4 pm to 10 pm: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (514) 392-1649

Hours: 4 pm to 10:30 pm

Phone: (514) 287-9582

Hours: 11 am to 11 pm

Phone: (514) 843-2525

Hours: 5 pm to 11 pm

Phone: (514) 543-7484

Hours: 3 pm to 11 pm

Phone: (514) 439-1130

Hours: 11 am to 8 pm; Thursday to Sunday, closed Monday to Wednesday

Phone: (514) 303-1345

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm; Monday to Friday, 10:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (514) 788-4021

Hours: 11:30 am to 10 pm; Monday to Friday, 10:30 am to 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday

Phone: (514) 656-5600

Hours: 5 pm to 10:30 pm

Phone: (514) 935-6504