Montreal and Laval to remain under Red Zone alert for additional week

Montreal and Laval will have to wait another week to be downgraded from Quebec’s Red Zone alert to Orange Zone.

During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Quebec Premier François Legault said Montreal and Laval are currently scheduled to go to Orange Zone on June 7.

Legault said the “trend is good” when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic in Quebec. “We’re seeing a decrease in cases and hospitalizations,” said the premier in French. “The rate of positivity is 2.3%, compared to Ontario’s of 6.2%, we’re doing very well.”

Legault said the low numbers made him smile all weekend, and he says the reopening plan will go ahead this Friday (May 28) as planned.

As of this coming Friday, restaurant terraces will be permitted to reopen throughout Quebec. The nightly curfew will also expire and a maximum of eight people will be allowed to gather in private backyards.

As of May 31, “most of the regions in Quebec” will be downgraded to Orange Zones. That means restaurant dining rooms and gyms will be permitted to reopen.

However, the province’s two most populous cities, Montreal and Laval, will remain in Red Zone for one more week and are currently scheduled to turn to Orange Zone the following Monday.

Legault says the “situation is improving” in Montreal and Laval but feels an additional week is smarter to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure more people get vaccinated.

Les chiffres sont bons. Le nombre de cas est en baisse. Le nombre d’hospitalisations est en baisse. On commence graduellement à mettre en œuvre la plan de déconfinement. 🎥Pour tous les détails, suivez notre point de presse en direct 👉

On Tuesday, Quebec reported the province’s lowest daily coronavirus case increase in 250 days. The lowest since mid-September.