5 hot Montreal restaurants you should check out before the end of October

If you didn’t believe it was already October before, the cool air will definitely help you get there. But not to worry… as the weather’s cooling off, Montreal’s restaurant scene is coming in hot.

Here are five restaurants in Montreal you need to check out before October ends for all of your fall needs. From cozy comfort food to pub and grub, or your new fave spot to pick up a coffee.

Korean BBQ is always delicious, but there’s something extra tasty about the sizzle when the cool breeze kicks in. Daldongae is a popular spot for this hands-on restaurant and now there’s a second spot to get in on the action.

Address: 1216 rue Bishop; 1850 rue Sainte-Catherine O

Phone: (514) 878-1111; (514) 925-8880

A newer spot in Dorval, Origine Brass is the perfect cozy spot to catch a game and catch up with friends. Grab all of your pub favourites, plus some more creative culinary plates for something a little elevated.

Address: 2220 boul. Hymus

Phone: (514) 683-2120

Fall is all about keeping warm and cozy and what better way to do that than at your favourite new coffee shop? Café Rose de Mai is located near the Jean-Talon Market and makes for the perfect spot to pick up a latte and a pastry and head out for a crisp, fall day at the market.

Address: 500 rue Bélanger

Phone: (514) 993-3824

It’s not just chicken… it’s Freakin’ Fried Chicken. Located in NDG, this spot is great for when you get a craving for a fried chicken sandwich that just so happens to be cluckin’ delicious.

Address: 6530 ave. Somerled

Phone: (514) 379-4516

Conceria is a plant-based Italian spot in Saint-Henri that’s the ideal place to satisfy your pasta cravings that kick in just as the temperature starts to drop, plus, still get your veggies in. Plus, it’s got an impressive list of wines to pair so you can warm your stomach and warm your soul.

Address: 3580 rue Notre-Dame O

Phone: (514) 938-5959