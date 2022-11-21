5 hot Montreal restaurants you should check out before November ends
Somehow, we’re already nearing the end of November.
The month’s darkness and cold have seeped their way into the city but fear not — Montreal knows that the best way to feed your soul and warm your stomach is with new restaurants to try all over the city.
From bistro menus to sharing plates to cuisine from around the world, here are five Montreal restaurants to check out before the end of the month.
Kali Bistro
Griffintown has always been one of Montreal’s tastiest neighbourhoods, especially with new spots like Kali Bistro, a late-night bistro.
Featuring a cozy space with a menu filled with all of your favourite bistro plates (plus gluten-free options) and an impressive cocktail list, this is no doubt one to get on your radar.
Address: 1748 rue Notre Dame Ouest
Number: 514-419-3323
Eva’s
Remember the pop-up Bucky Rooster’s? Meet Eva’s, marketed as “Bucky’s seriously hot sister.”
Fans of the pop-up will love this tapas-style restaurant, filled with all of the classics, plus some new dishes, to sink your teeth into.
Address: 3981 rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Phone: 514-903-3981
Sofra Tapas
If you’re still looking for more tapas, check out Sofra Tapas. This new restaurant on St. Viateur —home to some of the most popular spots in all of Montreal — serves up Mediterranean-Lebanese fusion cuisine with selected wines, making for the perfect place to connect with friends or family over good food and even better company.
Address: 151 rue St. Viateur Ouest
Phone: 514-419-2526
Pho et Co.
Opened earlier this summer, Pho et Co. offers traditional Vietnamese with an elevated, modern twist.
On the menu, you’ll find poke, noodle dishes and pho, which is made with 100% responsibly sourced ingredients. Beautifully presented in a sleek atmosphere, it’s worth the drive to Rosemère.
Address: 138 boul. Labelle
Phone: 514-666-8438
Kalapaw
Weather like this makes you want to go somewhere exotic. But if you can’t, you can at least make it to the West Island to get a taste of the Philippines at Kalapaw, a new spot in DDO. Bringing the flavours and culinary traditions of the Philippines to Montreal,
Address: 3339 boul. Sources E.
Phone: 514-685-2944