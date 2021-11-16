Montreal was the 13th most expensive Canadian rental city last month

Zumper.com just released its latest Canadian National Rent Report, which examines median rent prices across the 23 largest cities in the country.

Last month, Montréal ranked as the 13th most expensive Canadian city to rent in.

The price of one-bedroom apartments in Montreal decreased to a median of $1,350. Meanwhile, two-bedroom apartments decreased by 2.8% to $1,750 a month.

Vancouver and Toronto have been deemed the two most expensive markets, with average rent prices for one-bedroom units at $2,100 and $1,800, respectively.

Saskatoon, Regina, and St. John’s are among the least expensive cities for rental properties in Canada.

Quebec City showed the nation’s largest upward change from September, rising 5.6% in October. Rent jumped up to $950 for one-bedroom apartments in the province’s capital and a smooth $1,090 for two bedrooms.

Visit the Zumper website for more details on Canada’s most and least expensive rental cities.