Here's what $500,000 will get you in neighbourhoods across Montreal
Aug 17 2021, 8:17 am
The price of Montreal homes has steadily increased since 2019. This seems to be the case with other large Canadian cities as well.
According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB), the median sales price for a single-family home in Montreal saw a 29% rise, with average prices hovering over $500,000. A similar pattern is present for condos in the city, whose prices have gone up by 20%.
And while half a million dollars used to get you a lot more, it can still get you a lot. There are plenty of condos, townhouses, and family homes available around the city for less than that.
Here’s a list of some great properties for under $500,000 in neighbourhoods around Montreal.
Ville Marie – 1976, Rue Sherbrooke Est
- $479,000
- Three-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 1,350 sqft
Lachine – Avenue George-V, apt. 501
- $384,000
- Two-bedroom
- Two-bathroom
- 930 sqft
Anjou – 5862, Avenue Azilda
- $449,000
- Four-bedroom
- Two-bathroom
- 3,613 sqft
LaSalle – 164, Rue Stinson
- $495,000
- Three-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 5,641 sqft
Pierrefonds-Roxboro – 14802 Rue Labelle
- $450,000
- Three-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 6,269 sqft
Verdun – 535 Rue Gibbons, apt. 6,
- $425,000
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 825 sqft
Le Plateau – 333 Rue Sherbrooke Est, apt. M2-212
- $495,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 745 sqft
Griffintown – 1222 Rue des Bassins, apt. 1003
- $299,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 353 sqft
Mont Royal – 2375 Avenue Ekers, apt. 200
- $499,000
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 914 sqft
Outremont – 1085 Avenue Pratt, apt. 207
- $398,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 716 sqft