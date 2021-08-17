Here's what $500,000 will get you in neighbourhoods across Montreal

The price of Montreal homes has steadily increased since 2019. This seems to be the case with other large Canadian cities as well.

According to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB), the median sales price for a single-family home in Montreal saw a 29% rise, with average prices hovering over $500,000. A similar pattern is present for condos in the city, whose prices have gone up by 20%.

And while half a million dollars used to get you a lot more, it can still get you a lot. There are plenty of condos, townhouses, and family homes available around the city for less than that.

Here’s a list of some great properties for under $500,000 in neighbourhoods around Montreal.

Ville Marie – 1976, Rue Sherbrooke Est

$479,000

Three-bedroom

One bathroom

1,350 sqft

$384,000

Two-bedroom

Two-bathroom

930 sqft

$449,000

Four-bedroom

Two-bathroom

3,613 sqft

$495,000

Three-bedroom

One bathroom

5,641 sqft

$450,000

Three-bedroom

One bathroom

6,269 sqft

$425,000

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

825 sqft

$495,000

One-bedroom

One bathroom

745 sqft

$299,000

One-bedroom

One bathroom

353 sqft

$499,000

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

914 sqft