Urbanized

Here's what $500,000 will get you in neighbourhoods across Montreal

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Aug 17 2021, 8:17 am
Here's what $500,000 will get you in neighbourhoods across Montreal
Centris.ca

The price of Montreal homes has steadily increased since 2019. This seems to be the case with other large Canadian cities as well.

According to the  Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB), the median sales price for a single-family home in Montreal saw a 29% rise, with average prices hovering over $500,000. A similar pattern is present for condos in the city, whose prices have gone up by 20%.

And while half a million dollars used to get you a lot more, it can still get you a lot. There are plenty of condos, townhouses, and family homes available around the city for less than that.

Here’s a list of some great properties for under $500,000 in neighbourhoods around Montreal.

Ville Marie – 1976, Rue Sherbrooke Est

Living room, Condo for sale in Montréal (Ville-Marie), Montréal (Island), 1976, Rue Sherbrooke Est, 10203035 - Centris.ca

RE/MAX ALLIANCE INC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • $479,000
  • Three-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 1,350 sqft

Lachine – Avenue George-V, apt. 501

Condo à vendre à Montréal (Lachine), Montréal (Île), Avenue George-V, app. 501, 13959448 - Centris.ca

Margaret Morello Residential Real Estate Broker

  • $384,000
  • Two-bedroom
  • Two-bathroom
  • 930 sqft

Anjou – 5862, Avenue Azilda

House for sale in Montréal (Anjou), Montréal (Island), 5862, Avenue Azilda, 12569228 - Centris.ca

RE/MAX SOLUTIONS

  • $449,000
  • Four-bedroom
  • Two-bathroom
  • 3,613 sqft

LaSalle – 164, Rue Stinson

Kitchen, House for sale in Montréal (LaSalle), Montréal (Island), 164, Rue Stinson, 25574426 - Centris.ca

GROUPE SUTTON-CLODEM INC.

  • $495,000
  • Three-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 5,641 sqft

Pierrefonds-Roxboro – 14802 Rue Labelle

House for sale in Montréal (Pierrefonds-Roxboro), Montréal (Island), 14802, Rue Labelle, 15465237 - Centris.ca

ROYAL LEPAGE GLOBAL

  • $450,000
  • Three-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 6,269 sqft

Verdun – 535 Rue Gibbons, apt. 6,

Living room, Condo for sale in Montréal (Verdun/Île-des-Soeurs), Montréal (Island), 535, Rue Gibbons, apt. 6, 20273747 - Centris.ca

RE/MAX CRYSTAL

  • $425,000
  • Two-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 825 sqft

Le Plateau – 333 Rue Sherbrooke Est, apt. M2-212

Back facade, Condo for sale in Montréal (Le Plateau-Mont-Royal), Montréal (Island), 333, Rue Sherbrooke Est, apt. M2-212, 22946872 - Centris.ca

SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY QUÉBEC

  • $495,000
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 745 sqft

Griffintown – 1222 Rue des Bassins, apt. 1003

Condo for sale in Montréal (Le Sud-Ouest), Montréal (Island), 1222, Rue des Bassins, apt. 1003, 21874968 - Centris.ca

PROFUSION IMMOBILIER INC.

  • $299,000
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 353 sqft

Mont Royal – 2375 Avenue Ekers, apt. 200

Condo for sale in Mont-Royal, Montréal (Island), 2375, Avenue Ekers, apt. 200, 26194543 - Centris.ca

ROYAL LEPAGE HUMANIA CENTRE

  • $499,000
  • Two-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 914 sqft

Outremont – 1085 Avenue Pratt, apt. 207

Dining room, Condo for sale in Montréal (Outremont), Montréal (Island), 1085, Avenue Pratt, apt. 207, 14158214 - Centris.ca

  • $398,000
  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 716 sqft
Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT