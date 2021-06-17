Here are some of the cheapest apartments for rent in Montreal (PHOTOS)

If you’re on the hunt for a new apartment in Montreal and spending more than a grand monthly isn’t in your budget, there are a few hidden gems from across the island for under $1,000 a month.

According to PadMapper, the average one-bedroom home in Montreal costs $1,380 a month, so if any of these places suit your fancy, you’re getting a pretty good deal compared to the city average.

Courtesy of Rentals.ca, here are a few apartments up for rent in Montreal that should be on your radar.

(Follow the link on each listing if you’d like more photos and to reach out to the building’s owners.)

These three and 4.5 units in a concrete building in Ville St-Laurent are close to Côte-Vertu Metro Station, Vanier Cegep, a CLSC, the Place-Vertu Shopping Mall, and has quick access to Highways 15 and 40.

The apartment is newly repainted, has wooden and ceramic floors, large bedrooms, and plenty of storage.

This spot has been “recently renovated from A to Z,” says the listing, and it features a cozy and modern look, significant closet space, and is near Cote-St-Catherine Metro station, cafes, restaurants, a shopping mall, and bars.

This three-bedroom spit is 1,200 square feet, allows pets, comes with a washer and dryer, and is right in the heart of downtown Montreal.

This two-bedroom spot on Lincoln is 707 square feet and includes Wi-Fi and utilities. Tough to top that deal.

This cozy one-and-a-half bed near Concordia is fully furnished, has AC in the summer, and is a three-minute walk from the metro.

This downtown spot features heating, hot water, electricity, and high-speed internet in its monthly rent. Plus it’s a “walker’s paradise,” according to the listing, being a five-minute walk to the Eaton Centre, movie theatre, pubs, and restaurants.

Located on Maurice-Duplessis near Rolland Street, this building is “steps away” from schools, parks, the community centre, and the hockey arena.

The unit has a front balcony, new kitchen countertops, a fully renovated bathroom, and heat is included plus pets are allowed.

This one-bedroom apartment has one bathroom, and water is a utility that is included in the monthly price.

This one-bedroom spot in Saint-Laurent includes heat, hot water, a fridge, and a balcony as part of the monthly rent.

This building has an elevator and laundry facilities on-site and indoor parking. The building is one kilometre away from Agrignon Park and Agrignon Metro, a Super C, IGA, gym, movie theatre, and mall.

This building located on Edouard-Montpetit consists of 25 apartments, including several at affordable prices.

The building doesn’t allow animals but is within walking distance of a park.

This one-bedroom spot is exactly $1,000 per month and includes heating, hot water, WiFi, a refrigerator and stove, and a balcony.

This one-bedroom place on Queen Mary has brand new floors, high ceilings, a fridge and stove included, and is walkable to Parc Mont Royal.

This building in the McGill Ghetto has several studio apartment units available, ranging from $750 a month to $895.

The spot is walking distance from McGill University, ideal for students looking for inexpensive rent during the year.

This building, also in the McGill Ghetto, has units available in the $960 to $995 range and has big windows, gets plenty of light, and has street-facing balconies.

This 120 square foot spot downtown is a stone’s throw away from Concordia, adjacent to the bike path, has a rooftop terrace, and an AC unit.

Two units in the same building are for rent, ranging from $500 to $700. Both units allow pets and the building is a five-minute walk from the metro.