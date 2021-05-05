Here's how monthly rent averages break down per Montreal borough

Are you living in Montreal’s most expensive rental borough? Or maybe you’re living in the neighbourhood that has the cheapest rent?

According to a May rent report from liv.rent, Montreal renters have been enjoying a dip in average prices since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report suggests the tides are turning, predicting that monthly rental costs will increase over the coming months.

With that said, let’s take a closer look at the rental prices in each neighbourhood across the island. The city’s least expensive place to rent is Ahuntsic-Cartierville, where one-bedroom unfurnished units average $942.

Conversely, downtown is the most expensive borough for renters, where prices for unfurnished spots hover at around $1,435 per month.

The Plateau has more affordable two- and three-bedrooms than nearby downtown. However, the cost of one-bedroom apartments is pretty similar in both neighbourhoods.

According to the report, only one borough in Montreal offers one-bedroom rent for less than $1,000 a month — Ahuntsic-Cartierville.

When compared to Canada’s priciest rental city, a three-bedroom spot in downtown Montreal equates to less than a two-bedroom spot in Vancouver. According to PadMapper, Vancouverites are averaging $2,600 a month for two-bedroom spots.