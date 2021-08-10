Here are some classic Montreal diners that will send you back in time

Are you a nostalgic who dreams of Doo Wop on the radio, meetups at the five and dime, and twisting the night away?

If the answer’s yes, then you’re in luck. Daily Hive has compiled a list of vintage diners all around Montreal to fulfill all your 50s fantasies.

Pink Cadillacs and pomade are at your own expense.

Beauty’s is a Montreal institution that opened way back in 1942. The establishment’s original owners, Hymie & Freda Sckolnick, created menu staples like the Beauty’s Special and Mish-Mash, both still served today.

After all these years, this luncheonette still has deep family ties and excellent food.

Address: 93 Mont-Royal W

Hours: 7 am – 3 pm

The world’s largest orange sphere is also a pretty darn good restaurant. Known as one of Montreal’s most famous landmarks, Orange Julep has served its one-of-a-kind signature beverage since the 1930s. While it may be more of a drive-in than a diner, it was an absolute must on our list.

For that extra vintage flair, be sure to visit on a Wednesday night during one of their weekly classic car meetups that run from May to September.

Address: 7700 Decarie Blvd

Hours: 8 am – 3 am

This greasy spoon checks all the retro boxes: tableside jukeboxes, original decor right out of Happy Days, and delicious classic dishes. It is, for the most part, beautifully unchanged since 1947.

Address: 3041 Notre-Dame St W

Hours: 5 am – 11 pm

Dilallo’s is a classic spot with a unique take on the hamburger. Their legendary upside-down burgers, served with a helping of sliced capicollo, provide the perfect mixture of American tradition and Italian flair.

It’s no surprise that they’ve remained a Ville-Émard staple since 1929.

Address: 2851 Allard

Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Wilensky is a one-of-a-kind type of establishment. No, seriously, there’s nothing like a Wilensky Special. The special, of course, is a salami and bologna sandwich grilled on a roll and topped with mustard.

Its unique taste has kept the establishment in business since 1932, even getting Anthony Bourdain in the door back in 2013.

Address: 34 Fairmount Ave. W

Hours: 10 am – 4 pm

Located in the heart of downtown, this vintage eatery offers delicious burgers and signature curly fries at a fair fee.

Habs fans will marvel at their walls adorned with photos of Les Glorieux over the years.

Address: 1198 St Catherine W

Hours: 11 am – 10 pm

Deville Dinerbar describes itself as “where the old school diner and the modern cocktail bar meet.” We’d say that’s pretty accurate, considering their gourmet takes on classic American lunch counter dishes.

If you’re looking for something novel yet familiar, then Deville is your spot. It’s fusion at its finest.

Address: 1425 Stanley

Hours: 4 pm – 11 pm

This is arguably Montreal’s most famous restaurant — and for good reason. Schwartz’s smoked meat, known around the world, was established in 1928 by Reuben Schwartz. The delicatessen counter has remained largely unchanged since providing clients with a side of history with their meal.

Their iconic sandwiches served with mustard on rye create a daily traffic jam that includes A-list celebrities, world leaders, and everyday folk. You never know who you’ll run into there, but you’re guaranteed to leave satisfied.

Address: 3895 St Laurent Blvd

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm

What if someone took every piece of 1950s memorabilia and stuck it in a restaurant?

That question will be answered if you visit Jukebox Burgers. The vintage-themed restaurant opened in 2010 with a mission to bring retro back, and most customers would agree that they’ve succeeded. This is the ultimate time capsule.

Make sure to order a side of their freshly baked buns!

Address: 11798 Salaberry Blvd, Dollard-Des Ormeaux

Hours: 11 am – 9 pm