Day trip from Montreal to any of these water parks this summer

As the summer continues to coast by and the sun’s heat keeps raging down on us, it might be time to soak up some time at a local water park.

Here are a few options to zoom down a water slide, coast along a water trail, or tackle a giant wave pool, all of which are a simple trip away from the island.

Just don’t forget your sunscreen, a towel, sunglasses, and you know… a swimsuit.

Hop in the car, crank the AC, and make a day trip out of this one. Here are seven great water parks you can travel to from Montreal to show the summer heat who’s boss.

All of the parks recommend reserving and buying tickets online to reduce the need for person-to-person contact upon arrival, and face masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Super Aqua Club (@superaquaclub) on Jul 18, 2015 at 7:07am PDT

With a name like that, you better believe that Super Aqua Club has it all. The park is headlined by the Tornado, a water slide higher than a seven-story building, and the Wipe Zone, a giant obstacle course that tries to knock you into the water.

The super park also has a lazy river, a private beach, and a kids’ area.

Twenty of the park’s 24 attractions are open and the park has “implemented new hygiene, cleaning, and disinfection measures that meet those recommended by the National Institute of Public Health to ensure the safety of our visitors and employees.”

Where: 322, Montée de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet

Time: 10 am – 6:30 pm

Price: $25.22 – $41.75, rates vary depending on height

Distance from Montreal: 51 km

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sommet Saint-Sauveur (@sommet_saint_sauveur)

The massive ski resort turns into a water park for the summer.

Since it’s on a mountain, it’s renowned for its water park slides and offers 26 different varieties. Mont Saint-Saveur boasts a 393-foot water slide called Les Torrents that you ride in the dark. The park is also known for the rafting slide that you can partner up with and take down the mountainside.

Plus, it’s open until September 3 for Montrealers looking for a late-summer day at the park.

Where: 350 Avenue St Denis, Saint-Sauveur

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Price: $20.99 – $39.99, available online

Distance from Montreal: 70 km

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bromont,montagne d’expériences (@bromont_montagne) on Jul 24, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT

Ski resort by winter. Water park by summer. Bromont Water Park has 13 water slides and four pools. Their waterslides vary from easy, difficult, very difficult, and extreme. There is a plunge for everyone. When you’re done sliding and splashing in the 24,000-square-foot wave pool, admission includes mountain biking, hiking, and alpine luge access.

A couple of the park’s activities will remain closed throughout the summer due to difficulties in implementing the preventive measures requested by the government. But hey, it’s better than nothing.

Where: 150 Rue Champlain, Bromont

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Price: $10 – $39, differs per age

Distance from Montreal: 87 km

If you want a water park without the travelling, Parc Jean-Drapeau offers a nice alternative for people on the island. Sort of, Parc Jean-Drapeau is its own island, but at least it’s really close to Montreal.

The site doesn’t have any gigantic water slide, but it features three massive Olympic-sized pools, trampolines, diving boards and towers, shade areas, sprinklers, and water sports.

Parc Jean-Drapeau allows access in different waves (pun intended). 189 swimmers are allowed to hop in at a time for open swimming and 50 lane swimmers are allowed at a time.

The facility also closes for an hour (2 pm to 3 pm) every day for cleaning.

Where: 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

Time: 10 am – 2 pm, 3 pm – 7 pm

Price: $3.50 – $6.50

Distance from Montreal: 8 km

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Village Vacances Valcartier (@villagevacancesvalcartier) on Dec 19, 2019 at 12:03pm PST

Valcartier Water Park is both massive and convenient. The park has both indoor and outdoor water park activities to enjoy. Valcartier Water Park has more than 35 water slides, two themed rivers, wave pools, and over 100 water games to enjoy. It’s a ways away from Montreal but no matter the season or weather, you can spend a fun day there due to the 102,000-square-foot indoor water park.

The Park has implemented the necessary safety measures and says it has increased their cleaning and sanitization.

Valcartier Water Park is open all year because it’s indoors. So if you don’t make the trip this summer, why not February?

Where: 1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier

When: 10 am – 6 pm

Price: Rates vary depending on height

Distance from Montreal: 271 km

Aqua Parc St-Pie has six water slides, a swimming pool, and water games for the kids.

If that doesn’t entice you enough, the Aqua Parc is located on a campsite and guests are welcome to set up camp and stay as long as they want on a beautifully secluded site.

Where: 289 Chemin de Saint-Dominique, Saint-Pie

When: 10 am -5 pm

Price: $13 (children aged 2-4), $21 (children aged 5- 12), $26 (guests aged 13 and older)

Distance from Montreal: 59 km

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parc Safari (@parcsafari) on Aug 8, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

Parc Safari Zoo also boasts a refreshing water park. They have eight water slides, sprinklers, a kid-friendly zone, wading and wave pools, and a lazy river that offers views of the animals.

Included in the day pass is access to the park’s animals and rides and Parc Safari is the only place in Quebec where you can see African animals.

So you’re getting a water park and exotic animals, a nice mix.

Parc Safari is “following all the government directives” and enforces face masks in all interior and partially covered areas of the park.

Where: 280 Rang Roxham, St-Bernard-de-Lacolle

When: 11 am – 6:30 pm

Price: $5 for just the aquatic sector, $24 to $35 for the rest of the park

Distance from Montreal: 65 km