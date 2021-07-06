Montreal police say Game 4 celebration went "really well"

The post-game celebration at the Bell Centre on Monday night went “really well,” according to Montreal police.

In a phone call with Daily Hive, the media relations officer for the SPVM (Service de police de la Ville de Montréal), Jean-Pierre Braban, said on-site interactions went over fine, despite four arrests and 36 issued tickets.

Braban said, “nobody was hurt,” but four arrests were made for assault on police officers. Of the 36 issued tickets, 21 were for fans breaking municipal bylaws, and 15 were related to road code violations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Montreal (@dailyhivemontreal)

No tickets or fines were issued in regards to COVID-19 violations, said Braban.

Last week, Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme criticized the Quebec government for rejecting a proposal to allow 10,000 fans in the Bell Centre for Montreal’s home games. The current capacity is 3,500.