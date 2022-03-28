Montrealer takes pictures of his feet all over the city (PHOTOS)

We spend a lot of time taking pictures of things that are up in Montreal — the skyline, skyscrapers, and fireworks, to name a few — but one photographer is taking pictures around the city looking down.

Specifically, looking down at his shoes.

Adrian Langlais uses his time on social media to show the virtual world what Montreal looks like set to the background of his feet.

While speaking with Daily Hive, Langlais says the concept started because he often saw influencers starting their Instagram stories with shots of their feet. The photographer says he randomly had photos of his feet on his phone and the concept began.

He says @town.myfeet “is only a concept” and stressed that “no bare feet” will be shown, with a playful vomit emoji.

He says his ultimate Montreal shoe picture would be on a rooftop with a big event taking place in the background.

Until then, here are pictures of Langlais, his shoes, and a selection of Montreal sights, including the Bell Centre, the metro, and restaurants.

