Montreal en photo: 22 stunning shots of the city from the past week

It’s been a long week in Montreal.

As we prep for the quickly approaching holiday season, Montreal public health has warned against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and the Quebec government has mandated for all businesses to function at half capacity again.

The weather has been mild, we’ve been hit with some freezing rain, snow, winds, and a bit of sunshine.

But if one thing remains constant is that Montreal is always beautiful.

Here are some of our favourite shots of the city from the past week. Be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag if you want to be featured in future photo pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Montréal 🇨🇦 (@p.h.otographies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam (@messalisamuel)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malti Babana (@maltibabana)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vincenzo Marsala (@vincenzomarsala13)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Walsh Photography 🌎💫 (@steveglwalsh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivier Landry (@oli_landry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivier Landry (@oli_landry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva (@explorewitheva)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arilès Zebbar (@ariles_z)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ḁn̥n̥e̥-S̥o̥ (@discoverydory)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juan Ocampo (@juanpicz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pat Montréal 🇨🇦 (@p.h.otographies)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Roman (@kor.foto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arpad_photos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominic (@decocco__)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J-F Savaria (@jfsavaria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baran (@clickwhenwordsfail)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauriane Michaud l Montréal (@l_michoo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pierre-Hugo Bastien (@bastienph)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alvaro Martinez (@alvarojunka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia (@n___a___n___a___)