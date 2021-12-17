Montreal en photo: 22 stunning shots of the city from the past week
Dec 17 2021, 8:58 pm
It’s been a long week in Montreal.
As we prep for the quickly approaching holiday season, Montreal public health has warned against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant and the Quebec government has mandated for all businesses to function at half capacity again.
The weather has been mild, we’ve been hit with some freezing rain, snow, winds, and a bit of sunshine.
But if one thing remains constant is that Montreal is always beautiful.
- You might also like:
- Photographer captures beautiful 4K aerial footage of Montreal from tiny plane (VIDEO)
- 8 magical places in Montreal to take Christmas photos
- Drone photographer makes beautiful short film during first trip to Montreal (VIDEO)
Here are some of our favourite shots of the city from the past week. Be sure to use the #dailyhivemtl hashtag if you want to be featured in future photo pieces.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram