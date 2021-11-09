12 tasty new restaurants to dine at in Montreal this fall

If you’re looking to add some new Montreal restaurants to your dine-out repertoire, you’re in luck.

Obviously, the past 18 months haven’t been the ideal climate for restaurants to launch all across Montreal, but as the vaccine rollout continues to unfold and pandemic restrictions ease, more eateries have been opening their doors for the first time.

From new pizza places to classier restaurants, Portuguese chicken, quick bites, and everything in between, add these dozen new Montreal restaurants to your “we should eat here one day” radar.

If you’re hungry for some tasty pizza and a warp back in time, Hang Time Pizza is built to look like the 90s and the cozy spot offers New York-style pizza circles and Detroit-style pizza squares.

Pizza is available by the slice or full cheesy pies for delivery or dine-in.

Address: 1390 Boulevard de Maisonneuve

Hours: 11:30 am – 10 pm

This street food resto opened in August and the Romanian spot serves up sliders, poutine, truffle-salted fries, sausage lollipops, and salads.

Address: 19 Mont-Royal Avenue Est

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 11:30 am – 8:30 pm; Saturday & Sunday, 12 – 8 pm; closed Mondays

G.O.A.T Grill has been making a statement in Montreal’s St. Henri borough since unveiling their mural dedicated to the greatest athletes of all time earlier this summer.

Their artwork is spectacular and their chicken also deserves some praise.

They use a blend of Portuguese and Angolan spices and charcoal-grilled chicken at a 1980s style dinner counter.

Address: 4376 Notre-Dame Street W

Hours: Monday – Friday, 11 am to 9 pm; Saturday, 12 pm to 9 pm; Sunday, 12 pm to 8 pm

This French brasserie in Old Montreal specializes in seafood platters, foie gras, and seriously tasty sweet potato schnitzels.

Address: 740 rue William

Hours: 5 – 11 pm; closed Monday & Tuesday

Casa Kaizen dishes out authentic Mexican vegan tapas and tacos. What else do you want?

Address: 16 Avenue des Pins

Hours: Thursday – Sunday, 4 pm – 9 pm Café Entre-Deux View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Entre-Deux (@entredeuxmtl) This cafe by day, wine bar by night is tucked onto the constantly-busy Sherbrooke Street in NDG. Expect tasty coffee and sandwiches during the day and then the cozy spot seamlessly turns into a chic wine bar by night. Hint: Try the wine-braised rabbit.

Address: 5930 Sherbrooke Ouest

Hours: 8 am – 10 pm; closed Monday & Tuesday

This upscale two-storey Mediterannean restaurant in Old Montreal just screams “date night.” The dimly-lit spot offers phenomenal cocktails, a decadent rack of lamb, beef tartare, oysters, and much more.

An Old Port location that serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner?

Where do we sit?

Address: 209 Saint-Paul St Ouest

Hours: Wednesday – Friday, 9 am – 3 pm, 5 – 10 pm; Saturday, 10 am – 3 pm, 5 – 1o pm; Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm; closed Monday & Tuesday

Man, Montrealers love their croissants and Hazukido might be the new spot to checkout. Especially for students.

Located near Concordia University, Hazukido puts a Japanese spin on classic French pastries.

Address: 1629 Rue Ste-Catherine Ouest

Hours: 10 am – 6 pm

As the weather starts to get chilly, dive into some inexpensive Vietnamese soup in Villeray and add a bit of tasty spice to your day.

Address: 360 rue Jean-Talon

Hours: 10:30 am – 8 pm, closed Sundays

How about a seafood spot in a stone-walled building in the Old Port?

Pincette is a lobster bar with catches from New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island along with seafood tower dishes, oysters, and fish in an ambient setting.

Address: 94 rue Saint-Paul Est

Hours: 8:30 am – 11 pm

Let’s cap it all off with some dessert and coffee, huh?

49th Parallel is a Vancouver-based cafe that focuses on sustainably sourced coffee. The coffee shop has four locations across British Columbia and opened its first non-BC location in Montreal over the summer.

The hip spit offers more than a dozen varieties of donuts and sustainably-sourced coffee.

Address: 488 McGill Street

Hours: 7 am – 5 pm