Good Mexican restaurants in Montreal are not always easy to come by. But if you’re looking for something equally authentic and innovative, then Casa Kaizen, a Mexican vegan tapas bar, is your best bet.

The restaurant, owned by Christian Ventura, is devoting Halloween weekend to Día de Muertos, a traditional Mexican holiday. And executive chef Brizeira Pulido has prepared a special menu of “traditional Mexican dishes adapted to vegan cuisine” for Friday and Saturday dinner services.

Although costumes are optional for diners, according to Pulido, she and the staff will be decked out in traditional face paint for the two parties. A DJ will also be on-site to bring that extra spice of life to the day of the dead.

Pulido says she receives the most compliments on her cactus quesadillas, a dish that blends flavours like maple-marinated red cabbage, onion, kimchi-almond sauce, wasabi, and coriander. Tonight’s holiday-themed menu will feature a Squash Blossom Bisque, Mexican cheese and bean board, and a traditional Mole Verde.

This is one foodie fiesta you don’t want to miss.

To reserve a table for Friday or Saturday, click here.

Address: 16 Ave des Pins

Hours: Thursday – Sunday, 4 pm – 9 pm