Montreal Museum of Fine Arts offering FREE admission to cap off 2022
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) has gotten into the spirit of giving by allowing the general public free access to its permanent collections and five discovery exhibitions.
The deal is part of the museum’s Gift of the Holidays promotion, which took effect on December 24. The MMFA will be flaunting its free deal until the end of 2022, which is nigh.
- You might also like:
- Winter must see: Montreal's breathtaking rooftop hockey rink
- What's open and closed in Montreal on New Year's Day
- 10 of the best new Montreal restaurants that opened in 2022
As MMFA’s free admission deal does not apply to the museum’s major exhibition, (Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music) here are the “Discovery Exhibits” that won’t cost you anything to go check out:
- Diane Arbus: Photographs, 1956–1971
This exhibition presents some 90 gelatin silver prints showing the singular vision of Diane Arbus (1923–1971), the American photographer who revolutionized portraiture.
- Shary Boyle: Outside the Palace of Me
In this multi-sensory installation, Canadian multidisciplinary artist Shary Boyle explores the creative nature of identity and personality in an age in which social media has become a stage for self-presentation.
- ᑐᓴᕐᓂᑐᑦ TUSARNITUT! Music Born of the Cold
Taking us on a journey into the Inuit collective imagination, this exhibition offers a panorama of traditional and contemporary works that show the diversity of musical expression in the visual and performing arts of the circumpolar North.
- Revelations: Prints by Albert Dumouchel in the Collection of the MMFA
Through the 35 remarkable prints it includes, among them recent acquisitions, this new exhibition provides an opportunity to gain an appreciation of the scope and originality of the graphic work of Albert Dumouchel (1916–1971), considered to be the father of modern printmaking in Quebec.
- Views of Within: Picturing the Spaces We Inhabit
As areas for privacy, family life, rest, or work, interior spaces take on different meanings depending on who occupies them. This exhibition shines a spotlight on these multiple viewpoints through the eyes of about twenty Quebec and Canadian artists whose work is represented in the Museum’s collection.
The MMFA will also offer a free “family workshop” at the same time, offering families an array of creative holiday-themed activities until Sunday.
Gift of the Holidays — MMFA
When: From now until December 31
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 1380 Sherbrooke Ouest
Price: Free