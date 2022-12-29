What's open and closed in Montreal on New Year's Day

Nobody wants to wake up on the first day of the new year and not have that trusty Gatorade handy.

Before we bid farewell to 2022, you might want to stock up on other essentials for New Year’s Day as plenty of offices, attractions, and even restaurants are closed on the first day of the year.

Keep in mind that while most Ville de Montreal offices will be closed, the 311 Information Line will be open throughout the week. Residents and tourists can receive information about municipal services by calling 311 or (514) 872-0311.

Also, note that New Year’s Day hours are a bit of a crapshoot and we recommend calling business and restaurants before to get their individual holiday hours.

Here is what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Montreal. Because, using champagne as a milk substitute is not always ideal.

What’s closed:

All banks will be closed (January 2 as well)

All federal and provincial government offices will be closed

All post offices will be closed

Most restaurants will be closed, with exceptions being those in Chinatown and hotels

Montreal museums such as the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the McCord Museum, and Pointe-A-Calliere will be closed

Outdoor markets, including Atwater Market, Jean-Talon Market, and Maisonneuve Market will be closed

SAQ liquor stores will be closed (closes at 5 pm on New Year’s Eve)

The SQDC will be closed on New Year’s Day

Most grocery stores (larger than 375 square meters) will be closed

Most retail stores and malls will be closed (including all malls in downtown Montreal)

The Biodome, the Botanical Gardens, and the Science Centre will be closed

Parks (outdoor skating rinks and cross-country trails) will be closed meaning equipment rentals and cleanup will not occur

What’s open: