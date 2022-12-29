Winter must see: Montreal's breathtaking rooftop hockey rink

Canadian hockey players have all heard of ODR, but how about some RODR.

Forget regular ol’ outdoor rinks, how about some rooftop outdoor rinks?

Fabrik8 in Mile-Ex offers a 52’x80’ rentable outdoor refrigerated hockey rink atop a rooftop. Hockey players of any talent level can rent a rink for up to four hours, with prices ranging from $250 for an hour to $840 for a four-hour time slot.

Fabrik8 says the ice rink is accessible from now until the end of March. Currently, there are spots available every day until the end of March.

The rooftop ODR is open from 7 am to 10 pm every day.

“The boards, nets, and resurfacer are professional grade for a hockey experience that is out of the ordinary!” says Fabrik8. There are also two indoor changing rooms available so skaters and players can get into gear in comfort.

Plus, there’s a rooftop bar.

The rink has a Zamboni resurfacer to ensure the ice is always smooth and it’s resurfaced before every reservation.

When: Every day until April 1

Time: 7 am – 10 pm

Where: 7236 Waverly, Mile-Ex

Price: $250 – $840