10 of the best new Montreal restaurants that opened in 2022

Montreal restaurants got back to their normal joie de vivre in 2022.

After two years of pandemic-related closures and uncertainty, a slew of new restaurants popped up left, right, and centre across Montreal.

From raw bar and grills, to cool new cocktail bars, including plenty of plant-based options, Montreal’s restaurant scene is back and tastier than ever.

With that said, check out some of the city’s best restaurants that opened in 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTL Food Buzz | Montreal Foodie (@mtlfoodbuzz)

Guilt & Ivy is a new raw bar and grill that’s brought back some much-needed pizzazz to one of Montreal’s most glamorous neighbourhoods and is everything you’d expect from Westmount: upscale and sophisticated, yet cozy and homey.

The menu features a range of items at a range of price points, making it the perfect spot whether you’re looking to celebrate something special or just looking for a spot to hang out with friends. The space also features a private chef’s table in the kitchen so you can feel like you’re part of the action.

Address: 4922 rue Sherbrooke

Phone: (514)-813-9323

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aqua E Farina (@aqua_farina)

The city can never have too many pasta places, but this one is all about YOU.

That’s right — this make-your-own-pasta joint offers two locations in Old Montreal and Monkland Village and offers both pre-created dishes and the option to start from scratch, all with homemade pasta (hence the name: Aqua e Farina — translates to “water and flour.”

Gluten-free options are also available. You can also start off with some delicious antipasti and classic desserts from the old country like cannolis and tiramisu. Plus, no creation is complete without an Italian cocktail.

Address: 121 rue de la Commune O | 5674 ave. Monkland

Phone: 438-380-7775

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yoko Luna (@yokolunamtl)

If we had to sum up 2022 in one trend it would be the return of the supper club.

And while it seemed like at every turn and corner, a new one popped up as if from nowhere, Yoko Luna seemed to take a hold of the city like no other.

From JEGantic, the team behind Montreal staples The Faresides and Bord’elle, the restaurant is all about an immersive fantasy, thanks to the design of Anonymous Concepts, a Montreal-based design firm.

The 20,000 square-foot space is the largest supper club in the country and features eight spaces, including an intoxicating and enticing mystical entrance, a mysteriously cozy whisky den, two terraces and a decadently, grand dining room.

Address: 1234 rue de la Montagne

Phone: 514-929-9656

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conceria (@conceria_mtl)

The plant-based diet continued to be a big part of the food scene in 2022 and this spot in Saint-Henri brought it to the eaters of Montreal in a tasty way.

Offering a menu of plant-based Italian, the space is out of a Pinterest board, with its timeless neutral tones and a sleek, modern design. The menu features vegan takes on all of your favourites, including bolognese made with zucchini and ragu made with mushrooms, plus Conceria cocktails and mocktails and an impressive wine list.

Address: 3580 rue Notre Dame O

Phone: 514-938-5959

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lloyd (@restaurant.lloyd)

Who said hotel restaurants can’t be fabulous?

Lloyd is found in the Marriott Chateau Champlain and offers a sophisticated, if not somewhat vintage dining experience. Breakfast and dinner are available blends exotic and tropical inspirations with local ingredients and familiarities from Executive Chef Kevin Mougin and Pastry Chef Sylvain Vivier.

Address: 1050 rue De La Gauchetière O

Phone: (514) 878-6799

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bvrger (@bvrgermtl)

From Chef Christian Ventura, the culinary genius behind Sushi Momo and Casa Kaizen, BVRGER opened in summer 2022 to bring vegan burgers to the hungry people of Montreal. Like his other spots, BVRGER isn’t just for those following a plant-based diet, and has really made his mark on the Montreal burger scene. And what pairs perfectly with a vegan burger? A NoMilkshake, of course.

Address: 401 rue Notre-Dame O.

Phone: (438)-834-7832

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Butterfly Vins & Viandes (@lebutterflymtl)

The only think more timeless than Old Montreal is a steakhouse, which is why Le Butterfly was the perfect addition to the city’s oldest neighbourhood just a few months ago.

Chef Yassine Baghdad has curated a menu that is inspired by classic French cuisine and is all about simplicity, highlighting the quality of ingredients and culinary creations. The space, iteself, leans into the French bistro, with a less is more philosophy to its sophistication. A brunch menu is also available.

Address: 324 rue Saint-Paul O.

Phone: 514-807-8084

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkei Mtl (@nikkei_mtl)

You have to imagine that a restaurant named after the very cuisine that it serves has to be amazing, and Nikkei does not disappoint. The menu highlights the fusion of Peruvian and Japanese culinary traditions in a Montreal way, showing how the city is not just tasty, but constantly pushing the boundaries when it comes to food.

The concept is a cocktail and tapas bar that’s stunningly sexy and easily one of the coolest spots to open in 2022.

Address: 1577 ave. Laurier Est

Phone: (514)-492-1577

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Pol (@bar.polpolpol)

One thing that will never get old is being your true, athentic self, especially when it comes to food.

If there’s one spot that shines in that regard, it’s Pol — an eccentrically decorated cocktail bar and English pub hybrid in Old Montreal.

Pol whimsically collides with the modern world, as designed by Christina Planas. Featuring a menu of cocktails, wine, craft beer and snacks, your eye won’t know where to turn first in a space that’s beyond your wildest imagination, yet feels makes you feel right at home and like you’re exactly where you need to be.

Address: 355 rue McGill

Phone: (514)-380-1505

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOMI (@nomimontreal)

Another opening from a big name Montreal restaurant group (this time from the team behing Jatoba and Flyjin), NOMI opened towards the end of the year to a huge success and shows no signs of slowing down in 2023.

The upscale Japanese bar offers a much-needed glam to the downtown core and is just as sleek and elegeant as it is delicious. It features a offers a refined izakaya-style menu that pairs perfectly with one of the house cocktails.

Address: 1170 Place du Frere Andre

Phone: (514) 419-2650