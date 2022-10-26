Montreal inaugurates its massive new Riopelle-inspired mural

Coming in at nearly 50 metres high with a surface area of 835 square metres, Montreal’s new mural is pretty hard to miss.

Unveiled to the public earlier this month, the artwork, which pays tribute to the late local artist Jean-Paul Riopelle was inaugurated on Tuesday. Mayor Valérie Plante says the new work “showcases the humanist approach and attachment to nature of Riopelle, whose centenary we are celebrating.”

La nouvelle murale-hommage à Jean Paul Riopelle est maintenant illuminée! Merci à Marc Séguin et à @MUmtl pour cette oeuvre qui met en valeur l’approche humaniste et l’attachement à la nature de Riopelle, dont nous célébrons le centenaire. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/0BoOUYzL5V — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 5, 2022

The work, entitled “Magnetic Art” was made in collaboration with Marc Séguin and the MU Organization. At its forefront, it features a large bird, a common symbol throughout Riopelle’s work.

Do you want to see it for yourself? The mural can be found at 625 Milton, at the corner of Lorne Street in Riopelle’s home neighbourhood of Le Plateau-Mont-Royal.