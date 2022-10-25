A magnificent new 177-room upscale hotel is opening in Old Montreal next month (RENDERINGS)

Old Montreal is about to welcome a brand new hotel for locals and tourists — the first-ever Hyatt Centric in Canada.

Centrally located in the heart of the Old Port, the Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal will offer 177 modern upscale guestrooms, five suites, a signature restaurant from the Burgundy Lion Group, a rooftop pool (opening in Summer 2023), and four fully-equipped meeting and event rooms.

“The hotel will provide savvy travellers with a launchpad for exploration, offering an opportunity to discover the iconic neighbourhood of Old Montréal and everything Montréal has to offer,” says a Hyatt press release shared with Daily Hive.

The property will feature a “vibrant and modern design” by renowned Montreal designers and architects including a lobby designed by Ivy Studio, furnishings by Linnea P International, and principal design by Provencher Roy.

“Every aspect of the design at Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie Montréal has been carefully curated and thought out to best showcase its local inspirations, iconography, and culture,” says the press release.

The on-site restaurant, Cartier Arms, will boast a Quebec-British fusion menu and offer up handcrafted cocktails.

Built adjacent to the turn-of-the-century site of the first railway station in Canada, the Hyatt Centric is nestled between the Old Port’s banking district and harbour, meaning it is walkable to the waterfront, dining and shopping, and a vibrant nightlife scene.

The Hyatt is already accepting reservations for its grand opening on November 15. Currently, rates are going at $257 per night.

Renderings of Montreal’s newest hotel can be found below: