A look inside: $3.7M modern waterfront home in Laval (PHOTOS)
Aug 24 2021, 10:15 am
What’s better than a beautiful swimming pool? Two beautiful swimming pools, of course.
That’s just one highlight of this sophisticated open-concept home in Laval that happens to have a spectacular waterfront view.
- See also:
This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom family property has the kind of luxury that takes your breath away. It contains an outdoor oasis, hot tub, wine cellar, mudroom, three dens, and two walk-in closets.
According to the Engel & Völkers Montréal listing, the home boasts “sophisticated high-end materials, clean and modern design with high ceilings, and exceptionally large windows.”
Click here for more info and additional photos.