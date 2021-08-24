A look inside: $3.7M modern waterfront home in Laval (PHOTOS)

What’s better than a beautiful swimming pool? Two beautiful swimming pools, of course.

That’s just one highlight of this sophisticated open-concept home in Laval that happens to have a spectacular waterfront view.

This 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom family property has the kind of luxury that takes your breath away. It contains an outdoor oasis, hot tub, wine cellar, mudroom, three dens, and two walk-in closets.

According to the Engel & Völkers Montréal listing, the home boasts “sophisticated high-end materials, clean and modern design with high ceilings, and exceptionally large windows.”

