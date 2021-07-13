7 Montreal houses for sale that are under $250,000 (PHOTOS)
The old adage location, location, location, is always going to be true. If you’re on the hunt for a new home, we’ve put together a list of houses for sale in Montreal that are listed under $250,000.
According to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA), the average Montreal home price (as of May 2021) is $496,600. So these finds are almost half the city’s average home price.
- See also:
Here are a handful of Montreal homes and condos that are for sale, linked to their real estate page in case you feel like making the move.
795, 1re Avenue, apt. 406 – Lachine: $245,000
- Five rooms
- One-bedroom
- One-bathroom
- 712 sq ft
This Top floor loft condo has gardens views, high ceilings and parking. There’s an outdoor community swimming pool and the spot is close to grocery stores, depanneurs, parks, and schools.
1251, Rue Saint-Marc, apt. B – Ville-Marie: $219,000
- Two rooms
- One-bedroom
- One-bathroom
- 350 sq ft
This basement condo is right in the middle of downtown Montreal and is close to Concordia and McGill University, the Bell Centre, and a slew of bars and restaurants.
279A 2e Avenue – Lasalle: $214,900
- Four rooms
- Two-bedroom
- One-bathroom
- 578 sq ft
This condo in Lasalle is two blocks away from Champlain Boulevard, the water, parks, and grocery stores.
3470 Rue Simpson, #1107 – Golden Square Mile: $249,000
- Two rooms
- One-bedroom
- One-bathroom
- 450 sq ft
This one-bedroom condo is located in the heart of the Golden Square Mile, gets plenty of natural light, has a large private balcony, and is close to all amenities and public transportation.
1550 Rue des Bassins #300B – Griffintown: $231,655
- Two rooms
- One-bedroom
- One-bathroom
- 374 sq ft
This high-end contemporary home is quaint, gets a lot of light, and is ideally located directly on the shore of the Lachine Canal with downtown Montreal as its backdrop.
1190 Rue Louis-Joliet, Montreal – Lasalle: $209,000
- Two rooms
- One-bedroom
- One-bathroom
- 511 sq ft
This basement condo is just off of Shevchenko Boulevard and is a quick five-minute walk to Boulevard de la Vérendrye and the canal.
16000, Rue Wilfrid-Boileau – Saint Geneviève: $129,900
- Five rooms
- Two-bedroom
- One-bathroom
- 713 sq ft
This mobile home is for sale for home buyers on a small budget. It’s close to amenities, public transport, parks, and schools plus there’s a walkable forested area in the back.