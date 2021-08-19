A look inside: $3.2M newly renovated Westmount home (PHOTOS)

If you’re in the market for a large, luxurious, welcoming home in the heart of Montreal, then we’ve found just the place.

This 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom family property can be found in mid-level Westmount just steps away from Murray Hill Park.

Among its many features, the home is equipped with a newly renovated kitchen, high-end appliances, a breakfast nook, gas fireplace, handcrafted wood staircase, a private terrace, and a double garage.

The incredibly spacious and “beautifully renovated semi-detached” home is “ideal for all families” according to the Engel & Völkers listing.

The Property is currently rented until June 14, 2022. For visits, a minimum 48-hour notice is required.