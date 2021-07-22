A look inside: $7.7 million Westmount "smart home" for sale (PHOTOS)

If you’re in the market for a new home in Montreal or if you just like to scope out the market, this $7.7 million mansion is up for grabs in Westmount.

Perched atop the hill, this “half-timbered Tudor home” has undergone a massive four-year-long restoration and now functions as the “highest standards imaginable,” says the Engel & Völkers Montréal listing.

The luxury home is marketed as a “smart home,” meaning the entire 10-room mansion can be controlled from a smartphone or tablet.

Brian Dutch, the real estate broker, says the Landsdowne home is “breathtaking” and offers “unobstructed views” of downtown Montreal and beyond.

Dutch says the home is in a “commanding position” with an “unheard of 200-feet of frontage.”

Dive in to these photos of the property — and if you end up purchasing the home, don’t forget to invite us over for the housewarming party.