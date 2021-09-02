Here is what's open and closed in Montreal on Labour Day

For many people, Labour Day unofficially signifies the last day of summer. Time is spent at a cottage, in the pool, or asking yourself, “Where did the summer go?”

The statutory holiday is held on September 6 this year in Canada, and we’re slated for “feels like” temperatures of 25ºC and a chance of showers in Montreal. But hey, you won’t be working, so does it really matter?

When it comes to eating out and/or shopping, we’d recommend calling beforehand as many spots run on different hours depending on the owner’s preference, especially due to COVID-19.

We always recommend calling a place before assuming it’s open.

In celebration of the long weekend, many businesses and public attractions will be closed. But, since nobody wants to be locked out of an SAQ on a day off, we’ve put together a list of what’s open and closed this Labour Day Monday in Montreal.

What’s open:

311, the City of Montreal’s information hotline (always available)

Depanneurs, and pharmacies, but hours and staff may be reduced

Most music venues, bars, clubs

Most restaurants and pubs

Bookstores, flower stores, antique shops and service-based businesses (hair salons, gas stations, manufacturers) remain open at their discretion

Hospitals and emergency services

Most spas

Hotels and most accommodations

Small grocery stores (less than 4,037-sq-ft in size) though hours of operation and staff may be reduced

Some arenas, swimming pools, and sports centres remain open with reduced hours

Cinemas

Montreal Casino (always open)

La Ronde

Pointe-à-Callière, Montreal’s museum of history and archeology

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Montreal Biodome

Montreal Botanical Gardens and the Gardens of Light

Montreal Insectarium

Montreal Science Centre and IMAX Theatre

Montreal Planetarium

Public markets and farmers’ markets

Marché Bonsecours

Parking metres are still in effect though attendants are scarcer than on non-holidays

Garbage and recycling pickups stay on schedule (there are isolated exceptions)

Most SAQ liquor stores stay open except for those located inside shopping malls that don’t have doors directly on the street

What’s closed: