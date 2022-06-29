Burned Montreal house hits the market for just under $500k (PHOTOS)

A burned Montreal house has hit the real ASHstate estate market for almost half a million big ones.

Located in Saint-Henri, the 9-room home is definitely a fixer-upper considering it’s boarded, charred, and is graffitied with “stay away” in the backyard. But, it does have a pool.

Originally built in 1900, the 1,400 sq ft spot is adjacent to Saint-Henri’s bustling Notre Dame Street so if you have $499,000 to spare and are willing to get your hands dirty, it might not be a horrible investment.

Or, you can keep it as is and turn it into a wickedly scary haunted house every Halloween…

The description for the Centris listing confirms the house burned down but highlights the “possibility of demolishing and rebuilding.” Daily Hive has reached out to get additional insight as to when the fire took place and why the estate is still valued at close to Montreal’s average home price.

Currently, the average house price in Montreal is $573,100 and you know, not burned down.

Montrealers have taken to roasting the roasted house on Twitter (hat tip to @Hanelizqui for finding the spot which is either really good or really bad for summer BBQs…)

Jesus, half a mil for a pile of ash. — Comrade MetroBunny 🚇🐇 (@MetroBunnyMtl) June 28, 2022

Listen, the market is literally very hot — Dan Paradis (@dan_paradis_mtl) June 28, 2022