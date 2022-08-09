6 Montreal hotels rank among 25 best in Canada

Canada has a phenomenal collection of hotels from coast to coast, many of which are right here in Montreal.

Tripadvisor has highlighted the best 25 hotels in Canada and more than half of the American online travel company’s entries are found in Quebec.

Tripadvisor has released its ranking of the highest-rated stays across Canada, from family resorts to tiny boutique charmers.

The highest-rated Montreal spot is downtown’s The Ritz-Carlton with Auberge du Vieux-Port also cracking the company’s top 10 list, alongside Auberge Saint Antoine in the province’s capital.

With ten entries, Quebec almost beat out British Columbia for the most hotels per province on Tripadvisor’s annual list.

