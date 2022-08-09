UrbanizedCurated

6 Montreal hotels rank among 25 best in Canada

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Aug 9 2022, 3:37 pm
6 Montreal hotels rank among 25 best in Canada
@ritzcarltonmontreal/Instagram | @aubergevieuxport/Instagram

Canada has a phenomenal collection of hotels from coast to coast, many of which are right here in Montreal.

Tripadvisor has highlighted the best 25 hotels in Canada and more than half of the American online travel company’s entries are found in Quebec.

Tripadvisor has released its ranking of the highest-rated stays across Canada, from family resorts to tiny boutique charmers.

The highest-rated Montreal spot is downtown’s The Ritz-Carlton with Auberge du Vieux-Port also cracking the company’s top 10 list, alongside Auberge Saint Antoine in the province’s capital.

  1. The Hazelton Hotel, Toronto, Ontario
  2. Loden Hotel, Vancouver, BC
  3. The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Quebec
  4. Bisha Hotel Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
  5. Magnolia Hotel And Spa, Victoria, BC
  6. Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, Vancouver, BC
  7. Auberge du Vieux-Port, Montreal, Quebec
  8. L’Hermitage Hotel, Vancouver, BC
  9. Auberge Saint Antoine, Quebec City, Quebec
  10. Sundial Hotel, Whistler, BC
  11. Hotel Nelligan, Montreal, Quebec
  12. Stonehaven Le Manoir, Sainte Agathe des Monts, Quebec
  13. The Sutton Place Hotel Halifax, Halifax, Nova Scotia
  14. Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, BC
  15. OPUS Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
  16. Long Beach Lodge Resort, Tofino, BC
  17. Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, BC
  18. The Oswego Hotel, Victoria, BC
  19. Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton, Montreal, Quebec
  20. Hotel-Musee Premieres Nations, Wendake, Quebec
  21. Fox Harb’r Resort, Fox Harbour, Nova Scotia
  22. Hotel Le Manoir Belle Plage, Carleton-sur-Mer, Quebec
  23. Hotel Place d’Armes Old Montreal, Montreal, Quebec
  24. Le Mount Stephen, Montreal, Quebec
  25. Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa, Summerland, BC

With ten entries, Quebec almost beat out British Columbia for the most hotels per province on Tripadvisor’s annual list.

How many of the top 25 hotels in Canada have you been to?

Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ Urbanized
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.