6 Montreal hotels rank among 25 best in Canada

Canada has a phenomenal collection of hotels from coast to coast, many of which are right here in Montreal.
Tripadvisor has highlighted the best 25 hotels in Canada and more than half of the American online travel company’s entries are found in Quebec.
Tripadvisor has released its ranking of the highest-rated stays across Canada, from family resorts to tiny boutique charmers.
- You might also like:
- Four Quebec towns named top 10 best places to live in Canada
- Two cities in Quebec crowned as best in Canada
- Three small Quebec cities have been named among the best in Canada
The highest-rated Montreal spot is downtown’s The Ritz-Carlton with Auberge du Vieux-Port also cracking the company’s top 10 list, alongside Auberge Saint Antoine in the province’s capital.
View this post on Instagram
- The Hazelton Hotel, Toronto, Ontario
- Loden Hotel, Vancouver, BC
- The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal, Quebec
- Bisha Hotel Toronto, Toronto, Ontario
- Magnolia Hotel And Spa, Victoria, BC
- Wedgewood Hotel & Spa, Vancouver, BC
- Auberge du Vieux-Port, Montreal, Quebec
- L’Hermitage Hotel, Vancouver, BC
- Auberge Saint Antoine, Quebec City, Quebec
- Sundial Hotel, Whistler, BC
- Hotel Nelligan, Montreal, Quebec
- Stonehaven Le Manoir, Sainte Agathe des Monts, Quebec
- The Sutton Place Hotel Halifax, Halifax, Nova Scotia
- Rosewood Hotel Georgia, Vancouver, BC
- OPUS Vancouver, Vancouver, BC
- Long Beach Lodge Resort, Tofino, BC
- Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Victoria, BC
- The Oswego Hotel, Victoria, BC
- Vogue Hotel Montreal Downtown, Curio Collection by Hilton, Montreal, Quebec
- Hotel-Musee Premieres Nations, Wendake, Quebec
- Fox Harb’r Resort, Fox Harbour, Nova Scotia
- Hotel Le Manoir Belle Plage, Carleton-sur-Mer, Quebec
- Hotel Place d’Armes Old Montreal, Montreal, Quebec
- Le Mount Stephen, Montreal, Quebec
- Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa, Summerland, BC
With ten entries, Quebec almost beat out British Columbia for the most hotels per province on Tripadvisor’s annual list.
How many of the top 25 hotels in Canada have you been to?
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram