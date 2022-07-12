Two Quebec spots rank among the 100 best hotels in the world

The next time you think of planning a hotel getaway, you may not have to look very far for something fancy. It turns out that some of the world’s best are in your backyard.

According to the newly published list of Travel + Leisure‘s top 100 hotels in the world, two Quebec hotels are among this year’s best.

Each property on the list was given a cumulative score out of 100. According to Travel + Leisure, the list was determined by the votes and comments of readers who judged hotels on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

Without further ado, here are the two best hotels in Quebec — and Canada for that matter.

Manoir Hovey, North Hatley

Score: 96.83

The Manoir Hovey was ranked 50th on the worldwide list. And with a near-perfect score, it has maintained its status as the country’s top hotel.

This historic five-star lakeside chateau can be found a few steps away from the heart of North Hatley, one of Quebec’s most picturesque towns. Along with 36 rooms, an impressive vintage library, and a bistro fit for any food enthusiast, the Manoir features various seasonal activities throughout the year.

Auberge Saint-Antoine, Quebec City

Score: 96.18

This enchanting Quebec city hotel claimed the list’s 85th spot. It is a common spot for weddings and other elegant ceremonies. And once you see it, you’ll understand why.

Located in the centre of Old Quebec, the Auberge Saint-Antoine’s surroundings are straight out of a fairy tale. And the hotel itself is littered with colonial relics and mementos, making for a delightful balance of museum and extravagant inn.

This is ideal for anyone who appreciates both history and luxury.