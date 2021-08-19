It's expected to feel like over 35ºC in Montreal until next week

Daytime humidex values will remain above 35ºC across the Montreal metropolitan area until Monday.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Montreal, Châteauguay, Laval, and Longueuil.

“A warm and humid air mass will affect the province of Quebec into early next week,” says the alert. “Humidex values reaching 40ºC are expected.”

The weather agency says it will be “particularly warm” on Friday and Saturday with daytime highs exceeding 30ºC and feels like temperatures reaching 40ºC.

Environment Canada says it will be “uncomfortable” at night with lows in the near 20ºCs until Tuesday morning.

Thursday has light rain, cloudy periods, and potentially showers in the forecast with daytime highs of 38ºC.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

The agency advises citizens to drink plenty of water (even before they feel thirsty), and stay in a cool place. People are reminded never to leave pets or people inside parked vehicles.