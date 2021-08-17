Beautiful Montreal cafes that are ideal to work from (PHOTOS)

There’s just something productive about working from a beautiful Montreal cafe. Sure, it helps to know there’s an endless supply of caffeine at your disposal but working in a nice spot feels more beneficial.

Here is a collection of great cafes across Montreal that are both stunning and worthwhile for workers.

From long tables to cozy atmospheres and not to mention good coffee, here are places that are ideal for students and employees looking to get some serious work done.

Located in a heritage building that was once the Royal Bank of Canada, Crew Collective & Café offers a variety of services, including a collective coworking space, modern meeting rooms, and three large private offices.

Plus you know, good coffee and eats.

Address: 360 Rue Saint-Jacques

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 5 pm

This wood-accented coffeehouse has hardcore retro vibes and kitschy decor.

The hours are long, so you can vibe out and work without worrying about the clock.

Address:72 Rue Jarry Est

Hours: 7 am – 11 pm

There are two Café in Gamba locations in Montreal, both of which will make you feel like you’re sitting in someone’s beautifully decorated apartment.

Hanging plants, modern art, small tables, and a bunch of good coffee. What else do you need to tackle work?

Address: 5263 avenue du Parc & 71 rue Saint-Viateur Est

Hours: Monday – Friday, 7 am – 9 pm, Satrurday – Sunday, 8:30 am – 9 pm

Le Darling is a gorgeous spot in Le Plateau that does a bit of everything. They offer coffee by day and booze by night.

If you’re looking for a coffee buzz a little bit later in the day (accompanied by some pastries), this hot spot with dandy neon lights, plants, and soft lighting, should be on your radar.

Address: 4328 St Laurent Boulevardd

Hours: Tuesday – Wednesday, 4 pm – 1 am; Thursday – Friday, 11 am – 1 am; Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 1 am, closed Mondays

Trying to meet that deadline? How does a colourful and airy cafe sound? Café Sfoufe has a gorgeous plant wall, homemade treats and open-faced sandwiches.

Address:1250 Ontario St Est

Hours: Tuesday – Friday, 8 am – 4 pm; Saturday – Sunday, 9 am – 4 pm, closed Mondays

This snack bar downtown has long cafeteria-like tables, exposed brick, sushi, coffee, and snacks.

It’s not open on Saturdays and Sundays, which isn’t ideal for weekend workers but good coffee and plenty of room makes it a good spot to work, especially in groups.

Address: 51 rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Hours: 9 am – 6 pm, closed Saturdays and Sundays

This bright urban space in the middle of the Quartier des spectacles is accessible, welcoming, and has great coffee to boot.

Address: 6 Pl. du Marché

Hours: 8:30 am – 5 pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays

This large coffeehouse has matching wood tables and chairs, light bites, a reservable room, books, and you can bring your dog.

Because sometimes, you need your pooch and good coffee to meet that deadline.

Address:753 Rue Villeray

Hours: 7 am – 6 pm

Parvis is overflowing with gorgeous vines, candles, and romantic lighting with industrial finishes. Here you can grab a coffee, pizzas, and salads nestled into a small street in the Quartier des Spectacles.

Address:433 rue Mayor

Hours: 11 am – 11 pm, Sunday, 10 am – 3 pm, closed on Mondays

This hip, relaxed cafe offers serious surfer vibes with expansive windows, rustic finishes, and light bites.

Address: 2471 Notre-Dame St Ouest

Hours: 8 am – 3 pm