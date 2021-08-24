Can't miss things to do in Montreal before summer ends

Remember in the spring when you said, “yeah, we should do that this summer” to a bunch of things you didn’t end up doing?

Now might be the time.

Don’t look now but summer is quickly whittling away and it might be wise to pack up the car and check out some exclusive summertime activities around Montreal.

Here are a few activities that might make you feel like summer is just starting, instead of the other way around.

Whale watching in Tadoussac

Tadoussac is known for being one of the best whale-watching spots in Quebec.

And while whales can be seen surrounding the waters of Tadoussac all year round, summertime is definitely the comfiest.

Tadoussac lets people kayak with the whales for about $75. A once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Kayaking in the Saguenay Fjord

Soak up one of Quebec’s most iconic landscapes as you take in the fjords.

Opt for a $75 sea kayaking tour of the Saguenay region for a few hours and really take in some breathtaking views.

Canyoning in Mont Saint-Anne

For any thrill-seekers, the Mont Saint-Anne offers the perfect canyoning experience.

Head to Mont Saint-Anne to rappel down the 62-foot-high Jean-Larose Falls that’s equipped with waterfalls and cliff jumping, all for just over $100.

Explore a great water maze

Kayaking is one thing but what about zipping through a water maze?

The Eco-Odyssée route has an adventure map, clues, and a compass to make sure you don’t get too lost.

You can choose between a paddleboat, canoe, or kayak and have yourself an adventure, packed on top of the water.

White water rafting in Montreal

If you want to soak up summer vibes and don’t feel like veering too far off-island, Rafting Montreal is only a few minutes from downtown and has been tackling the legendary Lachine Rapids since 1992.

Coupled with a healthy dose of adrenaline, Rafting Montreal adapts each run according to guest’s needs and how they feel.

Meaning you can take it easy or really tackle some intense waves. Prices range from $38 to $55 and tours are offered until mid-September.