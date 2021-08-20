Heat warning in effect: It's going to feel like 40ºC in Montreal today

Daytime humidex values will reach 40ºC in Montreal today.

Environment Canada’s heat warning remains in effect for Montreal, Laval, Chateauguay, and Longueuil, calling for a “warm and humid air mass,” which will persist until Monday.

The weather agency says it will be “particularly warm” today with Saturday daytime highs exceeding 30ºC and feels like temperatures reaching 40ºC.

Environment Canada says it will be “uncomfortable” at night, with lows near 20ºCs until Tuesday morning.

It’s expected to feel like 40ºC today from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by 41ºC on Saturday afternoon.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada says the risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors.

The agency advises citizens to drink plenty of water (even before they feel thirsty) and stay in a cool place. People are reminded never to leave pets or people inside parked vehicles.