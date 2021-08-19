Some of the coolest art from the first week of Montreal's MURAL Fest (PHOTOS)
The first week of MURAL Fest is officially in the books.
The ninth edition of Montreal’s flagship festival kicked off last week and will hang around The Plateau until this Sunday.
MURAL Fest brings together world-class visual artists and musicians for a cultural celebration in the heart of Boulevard Saint-Laurent.
After going virtual last year, MURAL Fest has returned with real-life events, including live music, block parties, and of course, artists covering walls, streets, and parking lots in fresh paint from internationally renowned artists.
- See also:
Festival organizers say public art projects, interactive projects, and “electrifying musical performances” are in the cards for the rest of the fest, all while adhering to public health’s COVID-19 guidelines.
If you haven’t had a chance to mozy on down to St Lo, MURAL Fest has put together a week one recap video. “Stunning works of urban art? Obviously. An amazing musical lineup? You bet. Good food, good vibes and good people?” says the festival’s Instagram page. “We wouldn’t have it any other way.”
View this post on Instagram
Here are some of our favourite art pieces from around the city, in honour of MURAL Fest
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram