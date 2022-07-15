Weekend relief: Montreal gas prices hovering around $1.90 per litre

How about not spending an arm and a leg to fill up your car this weekend?

Montreal gas prices are averaging $1.88 per litre on Friday morning, meaning that day trip off the island is sounding all the more appealing.

The folks at GasBuddy.com, a tech company that follows real-time fuel prices across the continent, have highlighted ten stations around Montreal that offer some much-needed relief at the pump.

And while it’s not necessarily cheap, seeing gas prices almost ¢10 cheaper than the $2.00 mark is comforting.

Most provinces across Canada have experienced a steady decline in gas prices over the past few weeks, apart from our friends in Alberta.

Before you pack up the car and tackle the weekend, you might want to consider filling up at any of these ten spots, the cheapest of which is $1.87 per litre.