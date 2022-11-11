NewsWeather

Rainfall warning: "Heavy downpours" expected in Montreal today

Al Sciola
Al Sciola
|
Nov 11 2022, 2:57 pm
Rainfall warning: "Heavy downpours" expected in Montreal today
Shutterstock

With a large part of Quebec expected to feel the harsh results of post-Tropical Storm Nicole, Montrealers should prepare for a lot of rain coming their way.

As of Friday morning, a rainfall warning is officially in effect for the following areas over the next two days:

  • Laval area
  • Longueuil – Varennes area
  • Montréal Island area

According to Environment Canada, “heavy downpours” of 40 to 60 millimetres are expected over these areas on Friday night. Significant rainfall in a short period of time has the potential to cause water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Conditions are expected to begin improving by Saturday morning.

To follow updates and additional weather warnings, visit Environment Canada’s website.

Al SciolaAl Sciola
+ News
+ Weather
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.