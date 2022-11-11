Rainfall warning: "Heavy downpours" expected in Montreal today

With a large part of Quebec expected to feel the harsh results of post-Tropical Storm Nicole, Montrealers should prepare for a lot of rain coming their way.

As of Friday morning, a rainfall warning is officially in effect for the following areas over the next two days:

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

According to Environment Canada, “heavy downpours” of 40 to 60 millimetres are expected over these areas on Friday night. Significant rainfall in a short period of time has the potential to cause water pooling on roads and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Conditions are expected to begin improving by Saturday morning.

To follow updates and additional weather warnings, visit Environment Canada’s website.