EventsGreat Outdoors

This Quebec lavender field is your next spring road trip (PHOTOS)

DH Montreal Staff
DH Montreal Staff
|
Apr 12 2023, 6:20 pm
This Quebec lavender field is your next spring road trip (PHOTOS)
@camillegphoto/ Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert

Fri, May 19, 7:30pm

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi In Concert
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Springtime is often associated with fields of blooming tulips, but if you’re looking for some different floral scenery, this gorgeous Quebec lavender farm is the place for you.

Located in the Eastern Townships (about a 1.5-hour drive from Montreal) Bleu Lavande is not only a breathtaking burst of colour, but it’s also a farm and business that makes organic health, beauty, and wellness products.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bleu Lavande (@bleulavande)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bleu Lavande (@bleulavande)

During spring and summer, the Bleu Lavande hosts plenty of different activities, including wine events, musical performances, yoga retreats and picnics.

The farm usually opens up for free and guided tours beginning in mid-May, so keep an eye out on their website for the official opening announcement.

A post shared by Bleu Lavande (@bleulavande) on

A post shared by Bleu Lavande (@bleulavande) on

Experience the beauty of spring surrounded by gorgeous fields of lavender. There’s nothing quite like it.

Bleu Lavande lavender farm

Where: 891 Chemin Narrows, Stanstead
When: Farm opens for tours in mid-May, exact date TBA
Tickets: Available online

DH Montreal StaffDH Montreal Staff
+ Listed
+ Great Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.