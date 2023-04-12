Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Springtime is often associated with fields of blooming tulips, but if you’re looking for some different floral scenery, this gorgeous Quebec lavender farm is the place for you.

Located in the Eastern Townships (about a 1.5-hour drive from Montreal) Bleu Lavande is not only a breathtaking burst of colour, but it’s also a farm and business that makes organic health, beauty, and wellness products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleu Lavande (@bleulavande)

During spring and summer, the Bleu Lavande hosts plenty of different activities, including wine events, musical performances, yoga retreats and picnics.

The farm usually opens up for free and guided tours beginning in mid-May, so keep an eye out on their website for the official opening announcement.

A post shared by Bleu Lavande (@bleulavande) on Aug 26, 2016 at 11:26am PDT

Experience the beauty of spring surrounded by gorgeous fields of lavender. There’s nothing quite like it.

Where: 891 Chemin Narrows, Stanstead

When: Farm opens for tours in mid-May, exact date TBA

Tickets: Available online