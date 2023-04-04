The all-star lineup for the Montreal Jazz Festival has been unveiled

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Montreal music fans are in for a special summer.

The lineup for the much-anticipated 43rd Montreal International Jazz Festival, which will take place in the Quartier des Spectacles from June 29 to July 8, 2023, was released on Monday, and there are more than a handful of notable acts on the bill.

Among the festival’s headliners are Canadian jazz legend Diana Krall, Robert Plant (joined by country singer Alison Krauss) and Orville Peck. Jazz and blues icons Herbie Hancock, 82, George Benson, 80, and Buddy Guy, 86, will also be performing on the event’s main stages.

Guy has already confirmed that this will be his last appearance at the festival. The legendary guitarist will play Salle Wilfrid Pelletier on June 30 with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram as his opening act.

Other big names on the bill include Melody Gardot, Vance Joy, and Quebec composer Jean-Michel Blais.

In the coming weeks, more lineup announcements will be made, including the free outdoor program.