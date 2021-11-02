Here are all the holiday events returning to Montreal this year

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.

After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, a bunch of Christmas-themed events have announced their returns, bringing some much-needed holiday spirit to the island.

From Christmas markets to pop-ups, here are some beautiful events worth checking out this holiday season in Montreal.

Be sure to check back as we will be continually updating this as more of the city’s iconic Christmas events are announced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOELMTL (@noelmontreal)

The Quartier des Spectacle’s beautiful winter garden returns to Montreal from November 20 to January 2.

Along with its festive atmosphere and giant Christmas tree, the Jardins d’Hiver will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miracle Montreal (@miraclemontreal)

Miracle Montreal will be returning to the city this year, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year (safe for last year).

The month-long pop-up bar kicks off on November 16 and ho-ho-hos until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, gorgeous decorations, quirky parties, and, of course, seasonal cocktails and grub.

This year, Miracle Montreal will take over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.

Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.

Atwater Market’s Village de Noël

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marché Atwater (@marcheatwater)

Atwater Market’s Christmas Village is an absolute holiday staple in Montreal. It takes place every day from November 25 to December 19 and is the ideal spot to go for gifts, food, Christmas trees, and photo opps.