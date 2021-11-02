Here are all the holiday events returning to Montreal this year
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Montreal.
After taking a hiatus last holiday due to you-know-what, a bunch of Christmas-themed events have announced their returns, bringing some much-needed holiday spirit to the island.
From Christmas markets to pop-ups, here are some beautiful events worth checking out this holiday season in Montreal.
Be sure to check back as we will be continually updating this as more of the city’s iconic Christmas events are announced.
Jardins d’Hiver
The Quartier des Spectacle’s beautiful winter garden returns to Montreal from November 20 to January 2.
Along with its festive atmosphere and giant Christmas tree, the Jardins d’Hiver will be selling local products from maple syrup to toys, decor, clothes, sweets, food, trees, and drinks (great for gifts).
Miracle Montreal
Miracle Montreal will be returning to the city this year, bringing the holiday spirit to a local bar for the third consecutive year (safe for last year).
The month-long pop-up bar kicks off on November 16 and ho-ho-hos until December 26, christening a local spot with ugly Christmas sweaters, gorgeous decorations, quirky parties, and, of course, seasonal cocktails and grub.
This year, Miracle Montreal will take over Parliament in the Old Port, bringing a sleigh-full of festive feels to the stone-walled pub.
Christmas-themed cocktails include the Christmapolitan, Christmas Carol Barrel, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!, Jingle Balls Nog, Nice Shot, and Naughty Shot.
Atwater Market’s Village de Noël
Atwater Market’s Christmas Village is an absolute holiday staple in Montreal. It takes place every day from November 25 to December 19 and is the ideal spot to go for gifts, food, Christmas trees, and photo opps.
Christmas Alley – Maison Pepin
Maison Pepin will channel its inner Harry Potter by turning its charming alleyway into a breathtaking rustic Christmas market.
The market itself will feature a variety of locally made products for sale and DIY workshops from gift packaging to wreath making.
Without taking away from the local artisans, the alleyway is one of the most picturesque Christmas-themed spots in the city. The narrow walls, dim lighting, light snow, and wreaths are begging to be shared all over Instagram.
The shop, located at 378 Rue St-Paul Ouest, is open every day from 10 am to 6 pm and the gorgeous Christmas alleyway will be set up at the end of November.
Marché de Noël de Jean-Talon
Breads, jams, candy, meat, cheese, wine, and everything in between. The Jean-Talon Market might be THE place to grab all of your holiday needs this year.
The daily festivities kick off from November 27 to December 23 this time around.