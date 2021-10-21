Here's where gas is cheapest in Montreal right now
If there was ever a time to consider becoming a winter biker in Montreal, it’s now. Most gas stations in the Montreal metropolitan area and Laval are charging $1.50 per litre of regular gas.
According to Essence Montreal, the gas price monitoring website, gas could jump anywhere between three to nine cents a litre in 24 hours.
If paying nearly $2 for a litre of gas boils your blood, the website categorizes the cheapest gas stations from across Quebec.
Currently, the average gas price in the province is an unsettling $1.48 per litre. Essence Montreal says that over the past 24 hours, the most expensive gas stations in the city are charging $1.56 per litre in Sainte-Julie and Verdun.
If you’re willing to trek a few extra kilometres, you can find gas stations for a bit cheaper.
As of October 21, here are the cheapest places to get gas around Montreal over the past 12 hours:
|Price
|Location
|City
|141.0
|Pétrole Maurice
St Luc / des Échevins / Bernier
|Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
|141.9
|Ultramar
Pierre-Caisse / Choquette
|Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
|141.9
|Esso
Omer-Marcil / Alexis Lebert
|Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
|144.3
|Costco
2999 Aut.440 Laval/Ave. Jacques-Bureau
|Laval
|148.9
|Ultramar
2510 Lapiniere / Auteuil
|Brossard