Montrealers are paying a lot more for gas than they have in years
One thing Canadians won’t be giving thanks for around the dinner table this weekend is surging gas prices.
Petrol prices across Canada have reached a seven-year high.
Montreal is no different as prices above $1.50 /L have become commonplace around the island this week.
The main reason for the surging prices is the rapidly increasing price of oil. To put it into context, the price of a crude oil barrel was around $35 in January. As of now, prices are fluctuating between $77 and $78.
GasBuddy.com reports that the average gas in Montreal currently sits at a little over $1.47. In the province, it sits at approximately $1.44.
Quebecers can feel a little grateful that they have not been hit as hard as their neighbours to the west in British Columbia, where the average price of one litre is nearly $1.56.
So, if you’re able to hold off from filling up for a while, it’s probably wise to do so.