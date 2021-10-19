Quebec issues new COVID-19 vaccine passport for travel outside province

The Quebec government has issued a new COVID-19 vaccine passport for people travelling outside of the province.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services released the new version of the passport, which meets the “new pan-Canadian standard.”

Quebec’s health ministry says the new document is different from the provincial QC code, used for anyone aged 13 and older for non-essential services across the province.

The new vaccine proof can be downloaded through the ministry’s website. It can be used as a PDF through mobile devices and can be printed out to travel to all other Canadian provinces, parts of the United States, and several European countries.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says Quebec travellers are “encouraged to inform themselves beforehand” about vaccination requirements in other countries. It should be noted that there is no international consensus on the criteria a person needs to be recognized as adequately vaccinated.

Across Quebec, the QR code system is being used for restaurants, bars, gyms, sports facilities, venues, and events.

Quebec’s new COVID-19 vaccine passport comes days before the United States prepares to reopen land borders with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers for the first time since March 2020.