Free tickets still available for tonight's 4,000-person Canadiens viewing party

If you’re still contemplating where to watch Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals, the outdoor screening at Quartier des Spectacles might be a smart choice.

Tickets are still available for the 4,000-plus viewing party, all of which are free.

Fans can choose between three screening zones (Zone A, B or C), spread out across Place des Festivals when booking a ticket. Even though the tickets are free, access to the site won’t be permitted to people without the digital ticket (except for children under five years old).

The Canadiens have their backs against the wall, down 3-0 against the defending NHL champions. Tickets for the 8 pm screening are available right here.

Four screens will broadcast Game 4 in three separate zones; two screens will be in Zone A.

It is recommended that a mask or face shield be worn and organizers are asking fans to adhere to the two-metre physical distancing guidelines.

“In order to comply with the sanitary measures in place, you must go to the area listed on your ticket and stay there for the duration of the broadcast,” says the event’s website.

Fans cannot bring alcohol onto the premises but will be allowed to purchase beer, wine, and simple cocktails on-site. Guests are also allowed to bring food to the viewing party, but glass and plastic containers are prohibited (takeout containers or bags are okay).

There are no assigned seats and guests from different addresses are allowed to attend the event together.