An early look at the Montreal Canadiens' lines for next season

Entering the fourth year of an ongoing rebuild, many people expect the Montreal Canadiens to be a better team this time around.

While their offseason has been void of big moves, besides drafting Ivan Demidov and signing Juraj Salfkovsky to a contract extension, Montreal’s young core continues to mature and improve in multiple areas.

With that in mind, here’s how the Habs’ lines could look come October (barring any major transactions).

Canadiens forward lines:

First line: Slafkovsky-Suzuki-Caufield

Last season, head coach Martin St. Louis put together a trio consisting of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafksovsky. Logging a collective 29 points through their first 13 games together, the line was an instant success.

Suffice it to say, many are excited to see the three youngsters build on that chemistry going forward.

Second line: Newhook-Dach-Armia

After tearing his MCL and ACL in the second game of the 2023-24 campaign, centre Kirby Dach finally appears to be back to form. Although missing a year wasn’t ideal for his development, fans hope he can return to where he left off and provide secondary scoring as Montreal’s No. 2 centre.

Meanwhile, fellow centre Alex Newhook has proven capable of playing on the wing.

As for the third spot, given Joel Armia’s resurgence in play in the latter half of last season, we felt he could be deserving of an interim promotion.

Third line: Barré-Boulet-Dvorak-Gallagher

Montreal’s bottom six is a bit of a tossup.

But if we had to guess, the Habs’ newest free agent signing, Alex Barré-Boulet, could start the season in the NHL if he looks good in the preseason, potentially earning a spot on the third trio.

If Christian Dvorak remains a part of the team by the fall, he’s almost a lock to centre this line.

Finally, veteran Brendan Gallagher, who is coming off his most productive season since 2019-20, is expected to return to his usual spot.

Fourth line: Harvey-Pinard-Evans-Anderson

While they lack depth up front, a potential fourth line consisting of Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, Jake Evans, and Josh Anderson could provide a nice mix of speed and grit for the Habs.

Extras: Joshua Roy, Michael Pezzetta

As they did last year, wingers Joshua Roy and Michael Pezzetta will likely compete for spots in this lineup.

Canadiens defence lines

First pairing: Matheson-Savard

Montreal’s two most experienced blueliners could make for an excellent top pairing amidst the Canadiens’ young d-core.

Mike Matheson’s smooth skating and offensive touch, paired with David Savard’s physicality and shot-blocking ability, would provide some much-needed stability to the backend.

Second pairing: Hutson-Guhle

Although only 22, Kaiden Guhle already looks like a veteran blueliner, already playing in 114 NHL games.

As a lock in the Habs’ top four, he may find chemistry with highly-touted rookie Lane Hutson.

While both are left-handed shots, Guhle has plenty of experience on the right side. Plus, his defensive responsibility would allow Hutson, who looked great in his debut last year, to be the offensive defenceman fans and critics expect him to be.

Third pairing: Harris-Xhekaj

We have Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj rounding out Montreal’s top six to start the season.

While it’s not a match made in heaven, their vastly different play styles could complement each other if they find chemistry.

If not, the Habs have plenty of other options in their deep pipeline.

Extras: Reinbacher, Struble, Barron

Looking great in his first AHL stint last season, prospect David Reinbacher could earn a nod sometime this season. Being a right-handed shot certainly helps his chances.

Meanwhile, Jayden Struble, who was slotted in throughout the 2023-24 campaign, has proven to be a dependable force, making him worthy of another NHL opportunity.

As for Justin Barron, whose time was split between the Rocket and Canadiens last year, the 22-year-old may have to bring more to the table to get his spot back.