Slafkovsky says new Canadiens contract is "not about money"

While other teams locked up big-name free agents on July 1, the Montreal Canadiens secured the services of one of their most exciting players, inking forward Juraj Slafkovsky to an eight-year extension beginning in 2025.

Slafkovsky’s new contract features a total payout of $60 million with an AAV of $7.6 million.

But despite soon becoming one of the Canadiens’ highest-paid players, the 20-year-old insists that the dollar amount his agent and Canadiens GM Kent Hughes agreed on comes second to the opportunity of sticking with the Habs long term.

“For me, it’s not about money; I’d take anything — I just want to stay,” Slafksovsky told reporters over Zoom on Tuesday morning. “For me, it was the eight years. If I wanted more money or something else, I could wait, but I feel like it’s done now, and it’s out of the way. I don’t have to think about it.”

Slafkovsky is also confident that signing until the mid-2030s will allow him to lead hockey’s most storied franchise back to glory.

“I’m happy I have a contract for another nine years with Montreal; I want to win, and I want to build something special with the other guys,” he added.

The Slovakian native is open to taking financial advice on how he plans to spend the large sum of change.

“There are smart people around me. I’m sure they will help me make the right decisions.”

Netting 20 goals and 30 assists in his first full season with the Habs, the first-line winger now has his eyes set on more than individual success.

“You’re not going to have eight full years or every single game being good, so you just have to stay focused on the goal. And our goal is something bigger than just scoring 30 goals a year or something.”