7 ex-Canadiens players still looking for new homes in free agency

While some fans expected a big signing on July 1, the Montreal Canadiens have been fairly quiet throughout one of the NHL’s most active free agency sessions.

With that said, plenty of players who once donned the bleu, blanc, rouge are still waiting for a new team to approach them with a deal.

From skilled forwards to veteran defencemen, seven notable former Canadiens are looking for new destinations — or perhaps a return to Montreal.

Mike Hoffman

Position: RW

Last Contract: Montreal Canadiens, three years x $4.5 million cap hit

Ex-Habs GM Marc Bergevin signed sniper Mike Hoffman to a three-year deal in the 2021 offseason.

Traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 offseason, the 34-year-old appears to have lost his scoring touch, netting 10 goals and 23 points over 66 games with the San Jose Sharks last season.

With the veteran winger due for a pay cut, Hoffman will likely draw interest from a team looking to add some offence to their bottom six.

Max Pacioretty

Position: LW

Last Contract: Washington Capitals, three years x $2 million cap hit

Former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty has spent much of the last three seasons dealing with an injury. But he’s proven to still have gas in the tank with a comeback campaign as a member of the Washington Capitals.

Last season, the 35-year-old scored a respectable 23 points over a 47-game stint with the Caps, proving he still has some gas in the tank.

Gustav Lindstrom

Position: D

Last Contract: Detroit Red Wings, two years x $850,000 cap hit

Defenceman Gustav Lindstrom has moved around quite a bit in recent years, suiting up for three different teams since the puck dropped on the 2022-23 campaign.

Lindstrom was traded by the Red Wings, along with a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick, to the Canadiens last summer.

But given the Habs’ surplus of young blueliners, the Sweden native was claimed on waivers by the Anaheim Ducks back in January.

With no plans to bring the 25-year-old back, the Ducks have allowed Lindstrom to explore the market.

Marco Scandella

Position: D

Last Contract: St. Louis Blues, four years x $3.275 million cap hit

Back in the 2019-2020 season, the Canadiens added defenceman Marco Scandella to their lineup.

But after a brief 20-game stint with the Habs, the Montreal native signed with the St. Louis Blues, where he’s remained ever since.

Proving to be a dependable mid-pairing blueliner, Scandella, 34, can expect a smaller salary if and when another team comes calling.

Rem Pitlick

Position: LW

Last Contract: Montreal Canadiens, two years x $1.1 million cap hit

Pitlick joined Montreal partway through the 2021-22 season after being claimed off waivers. He impressed in the 46 games to close out the year, scoring nine goals and 26 points, which helped earn him his two-year extension.

He split his time between the NHL and AHL last season, though, suiting up for just nine games with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Now a free agent, the 27-year-old is likely looking for a full-time gig in the NHL, but will likely have to prove his worth, as he did with the Canadiens.

Nick Cousins

Position: LW

Last Contract: Florida Panthers, two years x $1.1 million cap hit

Florida Panthers pest Nick Cousins saw a one-season tenure with the Canadiens back in 2019-2020.

It proved to be one of the most productive seasons of his career, with the winger netting nine goals and 22 points over 58 games.

Since then, Cousins has seen brief stints with the Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, and most recently, the Panthers.

Given his ability to get under the skin of opponents, especially in the playoffs, it’s likely that Cousins will find a team before the puck drops in October.

Tanner Pearson

Position: LW

Last Contract: Florida Panthers, three years x $3.25 million cap hit

Acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the 2023-24 season, Tanner Pearson had one year remaining on his contract when he arrived in Montreal.

Beginning the season on a hot streak, Pearson scored three goals and provided two assists in his first five games. However, his performance declined in the second half, and he finished the 2023-24 campaign with only five goals and 13 points in 54 games.

With the Canadiens deciding not to re-sign the 31-year-old, he continues to wait for his next offer.