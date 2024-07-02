Canadiens GM discusses when Demidov could play in Montreal

Widely considered to be the second-best prospect in the 2024 NHL Draft, many were surprised to see Ivan Demidov slip down to the Montreal Canadiens at fifth overall.

However, as was the case with Matvei Michkov in 2023, the Russian forward’s status as an active KHL player and concerns about when he would make it to North America may have deterred some teams from selecting him.

Speaking with media after announcing a contract extension for Juraj Slafkosvky on Monday, Canadiens GM Kent Hughes seemed confident that Demidov would arrive in Montreal within the expected timeframe.

“His intention is to fulfill the one year left on his [KHL] deal and then come to North America,” said Hughes. “Assuming those facts remain the same, yes, I expect him to be here next year.”

Demidov, who won’t be attending Montreal’s prospect development camp since he does not have a Canadian visa, started last season in the KHL with SKA Saint Petersburg but was sent down to the MLH, Russia’s top junior league, after sustaining an injury earlier in the year.

“This season coming up, he’s under contract at Saint Petersburg… If he’s playing there in the KHL, I think it’s a great environment for him for a year,” the Canadiens GM added. “If he’s not in the KHL, we have to see what the options are.”

With that said, the 6-foot-1 right winger’s current contract was never a major issue in Montreal’s eyes.

“We drafted him understanding that he had another year,” Hughes added. “That was never going to deter us.”

Meanwhile, director of player personnel and amateur scouting Martin Lapointe seemed ecstatic about the Habs’ selection, calling Demidov, who netted 60 points in 30 games last year, a “steal” in a recent interview.

“He has a bit of flair and is confident. It’s a good kind of confidence. We like his fight, he’s a young guy who wants to be a game-breaker and get the crowd on its feet. He has a lot of dimension to his game and I think he’s the steal of the draft,” Lapointe noted. “He’s the player we were looking for and we’re lucky that he was available at pick No. 5.”

With the 2025 KHL playoffs expected to conclude by April 30, Demidov could technically join the Canadiens for the final games of the upcoming season (similar to Lane Hutson’s debut), depending on how deep of a run his current club goes on.