Montreal named best major cycling city in all of North America

The island has just kicked it into high gear.

Montreal has been crowned as the best major cycling city across the continent, courtesy of an annual raking from PeopleForBikes.

The ranking uses a “data-driven program” to evaluate, identify, and compare the best biking cities in North America. Over 1,000 cities were rated in both Canada and the US, the largest collection of cities in the publication’s history.

PeopleForBikes is excited to release our annual #CityRatings, a data-driven program to evaluate, identify & compare the best cities for 🚲. More than 1,000 cities were rated in the U.S. & Canada, the largest collection of cities in program history. https://t.co/rn6zPl8mr7 pic.twitter.com/14d5ibUtvP — PeopleForBikes (@peopleforbikes) June 21, 2022

PeopleForBikes says the primary goal is to focus on youth engagement and to highlight the most prominent bike networks for people looking for the best places to ride across the continent.

Montreal took home the top spot in PeopleForBike’s large city ranking (out of 85 Canadian and US cities), good for eighth overall of the 1,105 total cities ranked.

Montréal has been named the best major cycling city in North America in the annual ranking of @peopleforbikes. A city that makes space for cycling is a city where life is good! 🎉 https://t.co/4vhzF3cbW0 — Montréal (@Montreal) June 22, 2022

The publication says it works with “federal, state, and local officials to make biking better for everyone.”

M0ntreal’s “Network Score” breaks down as such, scoring high points for its access to recreation amenities (parks and trails) on a bike, and its accessibility to major shopping centres, jobs, and schools.

Montreal has a vast network of 889 km worth of bike lanes, making it an ideal network to travel across the city, through parks, and along the river.

An interactive map courtesy of PeopleForBikes shows high-stress and low-stress areas for bicycling in Montreal and can be found right here.

Bike on, Montreal.