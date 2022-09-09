FoodBooze

Marathon drinking: 13 Montreal bars will stay open until 6 am tomorrow

Sep 9 2022, 8:27 pm
How about a shot of espresso to chase that 6 am vodka shooter?

La Grande Rentrée will sum up its three-day festival by allowing several bars in the Quartier Latin of Montreal to stay open until 6 am.

And not just stay open but serve booze until the wee hours of the morning.

The three-day fest will be celebrating the return to school for students in the form of “La Nocturne du Quartier Latin,” where 13 bars will stay open until 6 am.

The Quartier Latin says it has plans to mobilize extra Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) officers from midnight to 7 am to ensure safety for bar patrons and staff throughout the night.

 

This isn’t Montreal’s first array into early-morning bar hours. In past years, bars were able to stay open until 5 am as part of Nuit Blanche and Montréal en lumière.

Since Thursday, the Quartier Latin has been highlighting cultural events near the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQÀM) to celebrate the return to school for students.

And no, you don’t have to be a student to take part in the all-night drink-a-thon.

The following bars will be open until 6 am on Saturday morning:

  • L’Abreuvoir
  • Saint-Houblon
  • L’Amère à Boire
  • Pub L’Île Noire
  • Patrick’s Pub
  • Le Petit Mexico
  • Le Petit Cuba
  • Le Petit Moscou
  • Le Meltdown
  • Turbo Haüs
  • Hookah Lounge
  • Bistro à Jojo
  • Menthe et Couscous

 

