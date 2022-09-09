Marathon drinking: 13 Montreal bars will stay open until 6 am tomorrow

How about a shot of espresso to chase that 6 am vodka shooter?

La Grande Rentrée will sum up its three-day festival by allowing several bars in the Quartier Latin of Montreal to stay open until 6 am.

And not just stay open but serve booze until the wee hours of the morning.

The three-day fest will be celebrating the return to school for students in the form of “La Nocturne du Quartier Latin,” where 13 bars will stay open until 6 am.

The Quartier Latin says it has plans to mobilize extra Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) officers from midnight to 7 am to ensure safety for bar patrons and staff throughout the night.

This isn’t Montreal’s first array into early-morning bar hours. In past years, bars were able to stay open until 5 am as part of Nuit Blanche and Montréal en lumière.

Since Thursday, the Quartier Latin has been highlighting cultural events near the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQÀM) to celebrate the return to school for students.

And no, you don’t have to be a student to take part in the all-night drink-a-thon.

The following bars will be open until 6 am on Saturday morning:

L’Abreuvoir

Saint-Houblon

L’Amère à Boire

Pub L’Île Noire

Patrick’s Pub

Le Petit Mexico

Le Petit Cuba

Le Petit Moscou

Le Meltdown

Turbo Haüs

Hookah Lounge

Bistro à Jojo

Menthe et Couscous