5 remarkable art exhibitions in Montreal worth checking out this December

Written for Daily Hive Montreal by Ashley Fish-Robertson, arts editor at The Concordian

Let’s face it: the holiday season is often riddled with stress. Between shopping in densely populated stores and planning holiday parties, you may be tempted to reserve some time for yourself.

Now that many COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, there’s no better time to visit one (or several) of Montreal’s many artistic venues.

This December, Montrealers will be treated to a variety of exhibitions by both local and international artists. Here are five noteworthy exhibitions that you’ll want to mark down on your calendar.

If you’re a regular window shopper, this exhibition was made for you.

Since 1947, Ogilvy’s department store, now known as Holt Renfrew Ogilvy, has been treating passersby to several delightful holiday-themed mechanical displays. Over the years, these miniature displays have transported locals to captivating winter wonderlands with their plaid-draped animals, snow-dusted pines, and busy villagers.

The McCord Museum has recreated the store’s whimsical holiday scenes, granting viewers the opportunity to rejoice in the holiday spirit.

When: From now until January 2

Time: 24/7

Where: 690 Sherbrooke Ouest

This unique window exhibition will take place at La Centrale and run from December 17 to January 23. Dialogues will showcase new weaving techniques by presenting several pieces of secondhand costume jewellery links that have been joined together to form a variety of intricate chains.

“Beyond the ornament, Dialogues also evokes an armour of chain mail, an allegory of social interactions in an era of confinement: a utopian solidarity desired between each of us, as well as a tendency to withdraw into ourselves,” said Reboul about her exhibition.

On December 18, La Centrale Galerie Powerhouse, located at 4296 St. Laurent Bouelvard, will also host a meeting with the artist from 12 to 2 pm.

When: December 17 – January 23

Time: 12 – 5 pm

Where: 4296 Saint-Laurent

If you have yet to visit this immersive exhibition, there’s still time. We live in an ocean of air will be open to visitors until January 16. Thanks to the mind-bending power of virtual reality, visitors will be able to venture to Sequoia National Park without the hassle of having to buy an actual plane ticket.

Each visit lasts about 15 minutes and “blurs the boundaries of installation, live performance and virtual reality, enchanting the everyday world by revealing the natural forces that exist around us,” says the Phi Centre event listing.

Tickets are available through the Phi Centre’s website.

When: From now until January 16

Time: Tuesday – Thursday & Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm; Friday & Saturday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul West

The Phi Centre will also be showcasing several short films highlighting the dynamic work of Montreal-based Black creators. Until January 9, Montrealers are invited to stop by the centre and admire some quality filmmaking.

These films, which explore how Black creativity manifests, are the result of a creative accelerator program that was created by the centre. Three teams were involved in this program, each creating a short vertical film that adheres to a vertical format of 16:9.

This exhibition is free to visit, but will require a reservation. For more information, please visit the centre’s website.

When: From now until January 9

Time: Tuesday – Thursday & Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm; Friday & Saturday, 10 am – 9 pm

Where: 315 Saint-Paul West

From now until January 29, Galerie Noel Guyomarc’h will be showcasing a variety of carefully crafted works from both emerging and established artists. The gallery is currently the only spot in Canada to specialize in contemporary jewellery.

This exhibition will present art connoisseurs with the best of both worlds: not only will visitors be treated to visually stunning jewellery pieces, they’ll also be surprised at how reasonably priced many of the works are. This exhibition presents the perfect opportunity to pick up several conversation pieces for either yourself or as a holiday gift for someone.

When: From now until January 29

Time: Wednesday – Friday, 11 am – 6 pm; Saturday, 11 am – 5 pm

Where: 4836 Boulevard Saint-Laurent